Xinhuanet North America: China, Central Asia Expand Green Energy Cooperation Under Belt and Road Initiative

ASTANA / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / China and Central Asian countries are accelerating cooperation in clean energy development, with a series of major solar projects underway as part of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), according to China Huadian Corporation Ltd.

In Kazakhstan, the company is building its first ground-mounted solar project in Central Asia.

The moves follow commitments made at the inaugural China-Central Asia Summit in 2023, where participating nations agreed to deepen collaboration across the energy value chain, with a strong focus on green technology and sustainable development.

China Huadian, one of the country's leading state-owned power generation companies, has responded actively to these goals by expanding investment and technical cooperation in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, among others.

The Shelek photovoltaic power station, located in the country's southern Gobi region, has a planned capacity of 40 megawatts and is expected to begin commercial operations in late 2025. It is projected to generate more than 70 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, enough to power tens of thousands of homes.

Meanwhile, in Uzbekistan's Jizzakh Region, Huadian is developing a 500-megawatt solar facility. Upon completion, it will deliver around 1.1 billion kilowatt-hours of clean energy each year, benefiting approximately 400,000 residents and boosting the country's renewable energy supply.

"The Belt and Road is entering a new stage of high-quality development. Clean energy cooperation has become an important driver of economic growth and social well-being," a Huadian spokesperson said.

In February this year, the company sent three expert teams comprising 20 specialists to Kazakhstan to support upgrades of thermal power units. The initiative is designed to improve energy efficiency and help modernize local energy infrastructure.

China Huadian is also placing emphasis on local job creation and technical training. By hiring and training local workers, the company aims to build long-term capacity in host countries and support youth employment.

To strengthen talent development, Huadian has launched the China-Central Asia Energy and Power Innovation Alliance in partnership with North China Electric Power University, Xinjiang University, and Almaty University of Power Engineering and Telecommunications. The alliance promotes customized training programs that give students practical experience and access to job opportunities within the company.

China Huadian said it remains committed to delivering clean energy and contributing to regional development. Through continued cooperation with Central Asian partners, the company aims to help turn local resource advantages into engines of sustainable growth.

The projects form part of China's broader efforts to support green energy transition and economic development in Belt and Road partner countries, amid rising global demand for low-carbon solutions.

