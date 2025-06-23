MOO Inc: MOO Commits to Sustainable Printing and Eco-Friendly Brand Merchandising

The printing company's superior sustainability practices make MOO an industry leader in eco-conscious print marketing and brand merchandising

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / MOO understands the power of making a good first impression. The sustainable printing company, which operates out of four offices in the UK and the US, has committed itself to planet-friendly practices in the production and distribution of all of its print marketing products. This provides businesses around the world with an environmentally responsible way to stay top of mind with clients and consumers.

MOO Commits to Sustainable Printing and Eco-Friendly Brand Merchandising

Now that MOO has achieved Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC®) certification (FSC-C215350), the company is focused on direct efforts toward preserving environmental biodiversity and creating end-of-life solutions for all MOO paper and print products. They are also working towards setting net-zero targets by the end of 2025.

"It's important to us that businesses can market their brand effectively whilst being mindful of any negative environmental impacts," says Luke Landers, the Head of Sustainability at MOO. "To that end, we've created a complete line of customizable products that adhere to our own strict standards around sustainability and functionality, as well as the general guidelines set out by leading sustainability organizations." Products include print marketing materials such as business cards, flyers, letterheads, and gift cards, and the company has recently expanded its product line to include durable BPA- and toxin-free water bottles and insulated mugs that can be custom-designed for a long-term marketing impact.

Businesses in a wide variety of industries rely on MOO for premium print and paper products made with strict sustainability standards. And it's not just the planet that benefits. Research shows that 93% of those in environmentally-conscious workplaces report a high satisfaction rate with their job, making sustainable print marketing and merchandising a smart investment for growing brands.

MOO's vision of sustainability is based around three core pillars of people, planet, and product. In a report titled Sustainability Impressions, MOO lays out its plan to effect positive change on an industry-wide level, raising the bar for sustainability initiatives and building a strong coalition around eco-conscious printing practices. Current initiatives include:

Strategic partnerships with organizations that share similar ethics and high sustainability principles

Increased reliance on regenerative forests and the organizations that maintain them

Commitment to net zero impact in the sourcing, production, and distribution of print and paper products

Reliable recycling solutions for paper and print products

Efforts to move away from single-use plastics toward materials that can biodegrade or be recycled

To meet its time-sensitive goals, including full FSC certification by summer 2025, MOO brought Landers on as Head of Sustainability in May 2024, whose mission, among other things, is to ensure that the company meets and maintains its ambitious sustainability initiatives.

"It's our belief that you don't need to sacrifice affordability or quality in order to adopt more eco-friendly printing practices," says Landers. "We're proud of the work we've done so far to spearhead sustainability in our internal processes, and look forward to finding creative ways to enhance these efforts in the future."

Explore MOO's website to learn more about the company's sustainability goals, or contact MOO directly for questions regarding sustainable print marketing products and merchandise.

About MOO

MOO is a sustainability-focused printing company that specializes in branded products for B2C and B2B organizations, including printed marketing materials such as custom stationery, business cards, and brochures, as well as branded merchandise like notebooks, planners, and drinkware. Founded in 2006 in London, England, MOO has since expanded its reach across the ocean with multiple offices in the US, providing a better, more responsible way for businesses to spread the word about what makes them great.

For more information, visit www.moo.com .

