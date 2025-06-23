SCADA in Renewable Energy Market worth $3.56 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global SCADA in renewable energy market is estimated to reach USD 3.56 billion by 2030 from USD 1.96 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The increasing installation of solar and wind energy assets and the rising demand for remote monitoring and control fuels the need for advanced SCADA solutions. As energy networks become more decentralized, SCADA systems provide essential capabilities for managing distributed assets, enhancing grid stability, and minimizing operational downtime. The integration with technologies including IoT, AI, and cloud computing improves real-time data processing, fault identification, and predictive maintenance. Furthermore, favorable government policies and investments in smart grid infrastructure drive the uptake of SCADA systems within the renewable energy industry.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 1.96 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 3.56 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% Market Size Available for 2021-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Hardware, Software, Services, Sector Type and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Data latency and real-time communication limitations in SCADA systems Key Market Opportunities Rising development of cloud-based SCADA systems Key Market Drivers Unprecedented scale of renewable energy deployment

Software segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on components, the software segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2025 and 2030. This rapid growth is attributed to the increasing need for intelligent, flexible, and responsive systems capable of managing the complexities of modern renewable energy infrastructures. As renewable installations scale and diversify, operators demand software that facilitates real-time monitoring and adapts quickly to dynamic operating conditions. Advanced features, such as automated fault detection, adaptive control, and enhanced reporting, are becoming vital for managing assets across multiple sites. Furthermore, energy regulations and compliance requirements urge operators to implement software that guarantees transparency, traceability, and cybersecurity. The shift toward cloud-based deployment and subscription-based licensing models also enhances the accessibility of SCADA software for smaller renewable energy operators. Innovations such as AI-driven forecasting, edge computing, and blockchain integration further establish software as the fastest-evolving element in SCADA systems. This facilitates quicker decision-making and more dependable integration of renewable energy assets into the grid.

Solar energy segment is likely to account for largest market share in 2030.

By sector type, the solar energy segment is anticipated to capture the largest share of the SCADA in the renewable energy market in 2030. This dominance is driven by the widespread adoption of solar energy across residential, commercial, and utility-scale applications. Solar energy's scalability, decreasing costs, and simple installation processes have made it the favored option in various regions worldwide aiming for decarbonization. SCADA systems are essential for the smooth operation of solar assets, as they enable effective monitoring of power output, system diagnostics, and grid integration. The need for advanced SCADA platforms is further driven by the requirement to manage variability in solar power generation caused by weather fluctuations and ensure the operational efficiency of assets. Furthermore, investments in digital technologies by solar developers and utility companies have accelerated the adoption of sophisticated SCADA software featuring cloud connectivity, AI-driven analytics, and remote diagnostic capabilities. These systems have become critical in microgrid and off-grid solar initiatives, especially in developing countries. With the ongoing growth of solar capacity and an increasing focus on automation, the solar sector is expected to continue leading as the foremost contributor to the SCADA market in renewable energy.

Asia Pacific held the largest share of SCADA in the renewable energy market in 2024.

Asia Pacific held the largest share of the SCADA in the renewable energy industry in 2024. The region is quickly transforming into a significant market for renewable energy, propelled by strong economic growth, ambitious energy transition objectives, and an increasing demand for clean energy. Major investments in solar, wind, and hydropower projects are spearheaded by China, Japan, India, and South Korea to address rising energy demands, decrease carbon emissions, and strengthen energy security. China intends to install nearly 3,207 GW of renewable capacity between 2024 and 2030, while India continuously enhances its solar and wind capabilities to achieve its goals for 2030. Japan is prioritizing wind and solar energy as part of its efforts to decarbonize, and South Korea is making strides in integrating solar and wind energy into its power grid. Rest of Asia Pacific, which includes New Zealand, Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia, is progressively embracing renewable energy technologies due to supportive policies and a growing motivation for energy diversification. With ongoing investments and favorable regulatory policies, the region is poised to play a vital role in the global transition to renewable energy.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the SCADA in renewable energy companies include Element Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), ABB (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Co. (US), and Rockwell Automation (US). Key players are adopting strategies such as partnering with renewable energy developers, integrating AI and edge computing into SCADA systems, and expanding cloud-based offerings.

