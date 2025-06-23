Cyclists raced past castles, coastlines and cultural icons in Denmark's newest World Tour event.

On June 21-22, 2025, Denmark hosted the inaugural Copenhagen Sprint, a new UCI World Tour race designed to spotlight the country's deep cycling culture and stunning destinations.

The event brought together top professional riders and thousands of fans for two days of racing, festivities and scenic highlights. With routes winding past historic castles, world-renowned museums and vibrant city streets, the race showcased how Denmark combines elite sport and everyday cycling life.

Lorena Wiebes (Netherlands, Team SD Worx-Protime) claimed victory in the women's race, while Jordi Meeus (Belgium, Team Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) powered to the win in the men's race after a dramatic final sprint through central Copenhagen.

Copenhagen Sprint started at the Viking Ship Museum in Roskilde and passed the historic Roskilde Cathedral before leading riders through Zealand's scenic countryside.

Cyclists rolled past the grand Frederiksborg Castle and glided along forest-lined roads, then traced coastal vistas with views toward Kronborg Castle as they passed the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art.

Approaching Copenhagen, they navigated leafy boulevards, sweeping past Copenhagen City Hall on the final circuit before powering through an 11 km city loop and sprinting to the finish outside the SMK The National Gallery of Denmark.

Beyond the finish lines, Copenhagen Sprint was a celebration of cycling for all. Fan zones, street food, local music, family rides and a bicycle festival invited locals and visitors alike to take part in the weekend on two wheels or cheering from the sidelines.

In Denmark, cycling is more than a sport. It's a way of life. With over 12,000 km of dedicated bike lanes, a majority of Copenhageners commute by bike every day rain or shine. Even in winter, three out of four Danes continue cycling through wind and weather.

This strong cycling culture was visible throughout the event. Spectators lined the streets not just to watch, but to ride along, share meals, and enjoy a weekend that reflected the rhythm of everyday life in Denmark only faster.

From Viking ships to modern art, the Copenhagen Sprint route told a story of tradition, community and movement. And with this new annual race, that story now reaches an international audience.

Photos from the event show riders weaving past castles, coastlines and Copenhagen landmarks a powerful meeting of sport and destination in the heart of Denmark.

