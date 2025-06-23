Regions Bank: Share the Good 2025: Greatest Hits

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / Regions' Financial Literacy Month volunteer blitz was an extraordinary success.

By Candace Higginbotham

Regions Bank recently closed the book on an especially impactful Financial Literacy Month and Share the Good program, the company's annual volunteer celebration.

Associates dedicated more than 2,000 volunteer hours delivering financial education, which benefited 200 organizations across the Regions footprint.

But it wasn't just about numbers. Associates from every business and function across the bank participated in Financial Literacy Month activities.

Outreach programs were hosted in rural areas, small towns and urban centers and reached a variety of audiences, including high school students and parents of college-bound seniors, university students, small business owners, first-time homebuyers, people with disabilities, nonprofit leaders, veterans, justice-impacted individuals and more.

"Our theme was 'Building Financial Confidence in our Communities' and it was exciting to see associates across the bank participate," said Gina Sian, head of Regions Making Life Better Institute®. "Financial knowledge is a lifelong tool, and when we share it with others, we're not just teaching - we're opening doors to opportunity."

Nonprofit Leaders

As part of the United Way of Central Alabama LEARN United program, Richard Phillips from Regions' Government, Institutional and Nonprofit Banking team and Joshua Bryant, from the Regions Community Engagement team, facilitated a financial management seminar for Birmingham, Alabama-area nonprofits. Phillips and Bryant walked participants through basic financial concepts, including assets, liabilities, equity, and cash flow. They discussed financial statements such as the balance sheet, income statement, and cash flow statement and the importance of accounting principles and financial regulations in business operations.

Nonprofit leaders in Jackson, Mississippi, also received financial tips from Regions specialists. Branch Manager Jason Morris and Myer Mack, Philanthropic Solutions advisor, presented at the Nonprofit and Philanthropy Leadership Conference. Their seminar, How to Safeguard Your Organization from Fraud, focused on education and awareness as well as best practices.

Students and Parents

Financial fraud was also a topic of interest at the Regions Extra Credit: College Life Money Skills event held live at the Regions Operations Center in Birmingham and via webcast. The seminar provided important information for high school juniors and seniors, their parents and school administrators on topics such as budgeting, financial aid, fraud prevention and more.

Panelists for the extra credit event included John Jordan, head of Retail Banking, Angela Aaron, a consumer financial educator with the Regions Next Step® Financial Wellness Team, Jeff Taylor, head of Commercial Fraud Forensics at Regions and Kelly Savoie, assistant regional head for Sallie Mae.

Regions teams also hosted a few campus takeovers, including Regions Day at Alabama A&M University. "We had great student participation in several Regions Next Step Reality Check budget simulations," said Floresha Watkins, local Community Relations officer for Regions. "A panel of Regions associates - who are also A&M alums - also shared career insights and future opportunities with students. All in all, Regions Day at A&M was a big win for everyone."

Similar Regions Day events were also held at two additional HBCUs, Tennessee State University and Jackson State University.

Ginger Donohoe, branch manager in Vicksburg, Mississippi and 2023 Lee Ann Petty Heart of Service Award winner, held her own personal campus tour in April, delivering Regions Next Step financial education to students at River City Early College, Hinds Community College, Beechwood and Port Gibson High School.

And more than 375 eighth-grade students from all six junior high schools across St. Mary Parish in South Louisiana participated in a Regions Next Step Reality Check budget simulation, where they got a firsthand look at managing money, budgeting, and making responsible financial choices.

"It was a happy surprise that several young people participated and were really engaged. It's so important to learn those real-life money lessons and begin building financial confidence at an early age."

John Brown, Regions Market Executive

Both students and adults took part in a Regions Next Step Reality Check session hosted by the Enterprise, Alabama, market team. Regions associates collaborated with the Enterprise Housing Authority to deliver the session to 16 local residents, and according to Market Executive John Brown, it was a hit with all age groups.

"We were excited to host this event with the Enterprise Housing Authority," Brown said. "It was a happy surprise that several young people participated and were really engaged. It's so important to learn those real-life money lessons and begin building financial confidence at an early age."

Small-Business Owners

Regions Community Development Officer Eric Madkins and Regions Community Engagement Financial Education Trainer Keren Treme collaborated with the University of Arkansas-Little Rock Small Business and Technology Development Center to organize a virtual Regions Next Step workshop for entrepreneurs. The Credit and Financing for Small Business course was delivered to 25 participants, with very positive feedback from the event coordinator: "We work with a lot of subject matter experts and partners to deliver training, and it's rare to see someone who is able to make financial literacy feel easy and approachable for the everyday business owner."

Donna Medina, part of the Regions Financial Wellness Education team, worked with Ann Solomon and the Winchester, Tennessee branch to host a Financial Tips for Your Small Business Seminar in partnership with the local Chamber. The attendees learned about building confidence both in their personal and business finances.

Military Families

Natalie Meeks, also part of the Regions Financial Wellness Education team, hosted a course for the Indiana National Guard in April. This specialized series was a refresher course for previous attendees and included in-depth conversations with banking specialists from Regions Private Wealth and Mortgage.

Adults in Transition

Regions Next Step Ambassadors, volunteers who are specially trained to deliver the bank's tailored financial education curriculum, were especially busy during Financial Literacy Month. Jakevia Brown, Trust Relationship specialist in Wealth Management, led a Saving for Retirement session with Atlanta Habitat for Humanity, part of a longstanding collaboration with the organization.

"The leadership provided by our Regions Next Step Ambassadors is helping to transform lives and communities through financial education!"

Cecilia Bailey, Regions Financial Education Manager

Rosalyn Blunt, a project manager in Regions Enterprise Operations, facilitated a Banking Basics session for the Indianapolis VA Domiciliary, a residential treatment facility for veterans. And Branch Manager Dominique Treadwell presented a virtual financial education course for clients of Abe Brown Ministries, which serves men and women reentering the community after incarceration.

Regions Financial Education Manager Cecilia Bailey was thrilled with their contributions, saying, "The leadership provided by our Regions Next Step Ambassadors is helping to transform lives and communities through financial education!"

In addition to live in-person and virtual financial education seminars presented to schools and nonprofits year-round, Regions also offers robust financial wellness resources online. The Regions Next Step program includes easy-to-access online resources such as articles, online modules, calculators and more - at no charge.

