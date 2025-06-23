Ray C. Anderson Foundation: Stacey Isaac Berahzer on the DeKalb County Georgia Clean Energy Plan

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / A Georgia Climate Digest Interview from Drawdown Georgia

When DeKalb County, Georgia decided to pursue a 100% clean energy future, they didn't just look for technical solutions-they made a deliberate choice to center community engagement and equity. In this interview for the Drawdown Georgia Climate Digest video interview series, longtime climate justice advocate Eriqah Vincent sits down with Stacey Isaac Berahzer of IB Environmental to talk about what it really takes to build a climate action plan that works for everyone.

Watch the video here.



Stacey Berahzer and Eriqah Vincent in Climate Digest Interview

