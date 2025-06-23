Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2025) - Prashant Matta, General Partners, Panache Ventures (Company), along with other general partners and the CEOs of their portfolio companies, joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market to celebrate the Company's continued success in seeding Canada's most innovative technology startups.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z9Pz0Lm5Uh8

Panache Ventures is a leading early-stage venture capital fund, uniquely positioned with a coast-to-coast presence and extensive networks across Canada and the US. Led by a team of experienced operators and fund managers, Panache Ventures invests in visionary entrepreneurs and helps them transform their ideas into successful high-growth companies. With a founders-first philosophy, the fund co-invests alongside top global venture firms and draws on a wide network of operational expertise. The fund also provides a unique platform where experienced investors and successful founders come together to share insights and methodologies about building and scaling technology startups.

