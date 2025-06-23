EQS-News: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: 35,53 % der Aktionärinnen und Aktionäre wählen Aktiendividende
Finanzkalender 2025:
6. August 2025: Halbjahresbericht 2025
Über Vonovia
Die Vonovia SE ist Europas führendes Wohnungsunternehmen. Mit 535.000 Wohnungseinheiten in Deutschland, Schweden und Österreich liegt der Fokus auf der Entwicklung und Vermietung moderner und energieeffizienter Wohnräume. Vonovia setzt auf Nachhaltigkeit als Kern ihrer Wachstumspolitik und bietet Mieterinnen und Mietern ein Zuhause mit hoher Wohnqualität und ausgezeichnetem Service.
Seit 2013 ist das in Bochum ansässige Unternehmen börsennotiert. Im September 2015 wurde die Aktie in den DAX aufgenommen. Außerdem gehört die Aktie der Vonovia SE zahlreichen weiteren nationalen und internationalen Indizes an, darunter DAX 50 ESG, Dow Jones Best-in-Class Index, STOXX Global ESG Leaders, EURO STOXX ESG Leaders 50, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe und GPR 250 World. Vonovia beschäftigt rund 12.300 Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeiter.
This announcement is not for publication, distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction where such an announcement would be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful.
In particular, this announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption from registration. The securities referred to in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States.
In any member state of the European Economic Area other than Germany, this announcement and any offer if made subsequently is, and will be, directed only at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 and amendments thereto.
In the United Kingdom, this announcement is only being distributed to and is directed at "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as it forms part of domestic law in the United Kingdom by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and amended by the Prospectus (Amendment etc.) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (SI 2019/1234), (a) having professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"); (b) who are high net worth entities described in Article 49(2) (a) to (d) of the Order; or (c) other persons to whom they may lawfully be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates will only be available to and will only be engaged in with Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this announcement or any of its contents.
