Vonovia SE: 35,53 % der Aktionärinnen und Aktionäre wählen Aktiendividende



Bochum, 23. Juni 2025 - Die Ausschüttung einer Dividende in Höhe von 1,22 € je Aktie für das Geschäftsjahr 2024 wurde von der Hauptversammlung der Vonovia SE ("Vonovia") am 28. Mai 2025 mit 97,2 % der Stimmen beschlossen. Der Betrag bedeutet eine deutliche Steigerung um 36 % gegenüber dem Vorjahr (2023: 0,90 €) und unterstreicht den erfolgreichen Unternehmenskurs.



Die Aktionärinnen und Aktionäre hatten auch in diesem Jahr die Wahl zwischen einer Aktiendividende und einer Barvariante. Innerhalb der Bezugsfrist wurde eine Ausschüttung der Dividende in Form neuer Unternehmensanteile für 35,53 % der dividendenberechtigten Aktien gewählt - rund 356,7 Mio. € verbleiben damit im Unternehmen. Es werden 12.768.562 neue Aktien ausgegeben, wodurch die Gesamtanzahl der Vonovia-Aktien auf 835.621.487 steigt.



Die Einbuchung der neuen Aktien in die Depots der Aktionärinnen und Aktionäre erfolgt voraussichtlich am 30. Juni 2025. Die Auszahlung der Bardividende sowie etwaiger Spitzenbeträge erfolgt voraussichtlich am 25. Juni 2025. Finanzkalender 2025: 6. August 2025: Halbjahresbericht 2025

5. November 2025: Zwischenmitteilung zum 3.Quartal 2025

Über Vonovia Die Vonovia SE ist Europas führendes Wohnungsunternehmen. Mit 535.000 Wohnungseinheiten in Deutschland, Schweden und Österreich liegt der Fokus auf der Entwicklung und Vermietung moderner und energieeffizienter Wohnräume. Vonovia setzt auf Nachhaltigkeit als Kern ihrer Wachstumspolitik und bietet Mieterinnen und Mietern ein Zuhause mit hoher Wohnqualität und ausgezeichnetem Service. Seit 2013 ist das in Bochum ansässige Unternehmen börsennotiert. Im September 2015 wurde die Aktie in den DAX aufgenommen. Außerdem gehört die Aktie der Vonovia SE zahlreichen weiteren nationalen und internationalen Indizes an, darunter DAX 50 ESG, Dow Jones Best-in-Class Index, STOXX Global ESG Leaders, EURO STOXX ESG Leaders 50, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe und GPR 250 World. Vonovia beschäftigt rund 12.300 Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeiter. Zusatzinformationen: Zulassung: Regulierter Markt / Prime Standard, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse

ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

WKN: A1ML7J

Common Code: 094567408

Sitz der Vonovia SE: Bochum, Deutschland, Amtsgericht Bochum, HRB 16879

Verwaltung der Vonovia SE: Universitätsstraße 133, 44803 Bochum, Deutschland

