BCC Research LLC: 2024 Chemical Research Review Highlights Expanding Markets in Coatings, Adhesives, and Automation

"Technological Advancements, Eco-Friendly Innovations, and Automation Trends Reshape the Global Chemical Industry as Demand Surges Across Coatings, Adhesives, and Precision Application Systems in Construction, Automotive, and Manufacturing Sectors"

BOSTON, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BCC Research announces the release of its "2024 Chemical Research Review," offering a comprehensive look at the sweeping changes transforming the global chemical industry. This review explores how cutting-edge technologies, sustainability-focused strategies, and growing cross-sector demand are reshaping the industry's future. With strong growth forecast in key areas, including paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants, and adhesive application equipment, the chemical sector is on track for significant expansion through 2029.

Key Highlights:

Global Markets and Advanced Technologies for Paints and Coatings: The market is projected to grow from $203.8 billion in 2024 to $263.2 billion by the end of 2029. Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR): 5.2%.





Global Markets for Adhesives & Sealants or Joining and Fastening: The market is projected to grow from $66.1 billion in 2024 to $81.6 billion by the end of 2029. CAGR: 4.3%.





Adhesives and Adhesive-Applying Equipment: Technologies and Global Markets: The market is projected to grow from $72.1 billion in 2024 to $89.9 billion by the end of 2029. CAGR: 4.5%.



Research Coverage and Insights:

This Research Review focuses on the evolution of the global chemicals industry, highlighting of the key growth areas of paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants, and adhesive application equipment as the sector adapts to innovation, regulation, and sustainability.

Key Insights:

Strategic Role in Manufacturing: The chemical industry supports a wide range of applications, including construction, automotive, aerospace, healthcare, and consumer goods, making it a cornerstone of global industrial activity.



Sustainability and Innovation: Increasing demand for low-emission coatings, bio-based resins, and circular economy practices is reshaping market dynamics. Automation and digitalization are also enhancing production efficiency and reducing waste.



Paints and Coatings:

- Market growth is driven by demand in construction, automotive, marine, and industrial sectors.

- Serve both decorative and protective functions, preventing corrosion and environmental damage.

- Urbanization and infrastructure development are fueling the need for high-performance coatings.



Eco-Friendly Formulations:

- Waterborne coatings, powder coatings, and bio-based resins are gaining traction.

- Regulatory pressure on VOCs and hazardous chemicals is accelerating innovation.

- Industry leaders like PPG Industries, AkzoNobel, Sherwin-Williams, and BASF are pioneering sustainable, high-durability solutions.



Adhesives and Sealants:

- Are replacing mechanical fasteners in automotive, aerospace, electronics, and packaging.

- Enable lightweight, high-strength bonding, improving energy efficiency and durability.

- Are critical in electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing and composite materials.



Adhesive-Applying Equipment:

- Automation is increasing the demand for precision bonding systems.

- Robotic dispensers, AI-driven controls, and smart sensors are enhancing application accuracy.

- Is essential in high-speed manufacturing environments like automotive and electronics.

Research Summary:

The 2024 Chemical Research Review exemplifies the type of quantitative market data, analysis, and guidance that BCC Research has provided since 1971. This research review includes highlights and excerpts from the following reports published by BCC Research in 2024:

CHM049H Global Markets and Advanced Technologies for Paints and Coatings





CHM048E Global Markets for Adhesives & Sealants or Joining and Fastening





CHM073E Adhesives and Adhesive-Applying Equipment: Technologies and Global Markets

We encourage you to explore the full portfolio of market research reports for a deeper understanding of each topic. BCC Research remains your trusted partner in market intelligence, and we are committed to supporting your future insights and decisions.

