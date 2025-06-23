MPress Records: Rachael Sage & the Sequins Release Grooving Single "Just Enough"

Second Track Lands Ahead of Forthcoming Debut Full-Band Album, Canopy

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / Acclaimed MPress Records alt-folk-pop singer-songwriter Rachael Sage has joined forces with her stellar longtime band The Sequins to record "Just Enough," the second single to drop before her highly anticipated forthcoming full-length studio album, Canopy (a debut full-band release for Rachael Sage & The Sequins). Fit for cruising with the top down or a '70s basement dance party, the song is a celebration of both romantic love and of one's own beautiful individuality. Finding joy in acceptance of self and others, and the simple act of expressing love, it is a perfect sentiment for June and celebrating Pride and love in all forms.

"Just Enough" captures the Americana-Pop band at the peak of their musical powers, peddling positive vibes with a neo-folk flair. With instrumentation reminiscent of Van Morrison's golden-era groove and harmonies hearkening to '60s girl groups, this upbeat jam channels youthful exuberance with wah guitars, horns, Hammond organ, handclaps and a nostalgic spirit. There's a vintage warmth to its sound with Sage's lyrics - honest, tongue-in-cheek, and irrepressibly optimistic - that strike deep in a world that often demands too much. It's a reminder that who we are is already more than enough.

Listen to "Just Enough" HERE

Stream/download "Just Enough" HERE

Catch Rachael Sage & The Sequins on their National "Under My Canopy" Tour (w/dates including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Nashville, & Portland) HERE

Rachael discusses the song, saying: "'Just Enough,' at first listen, seems like a romantic love song and to some degree it started out that way when I was first writing it. But the longer I've played it live out on tour the more now it feels like it's equally a mantra to oneself about being enough as you are: lovable enough, accomplished enough, attractive enough, smart enough…all the things that, for instance, a best friend or any loved-one might acknowledge in you are truly, unconditionally and authentically enough."

Produced by Rachael Sage with Grammy® nominated engineer Mikhail Pivovarov, the track features Sage on vocals, electric guitar and percussion, accompanied by her longtime band The Sequins: Kelly Halloran (Goo Goo Dolls) on electro wah violin and background vocals, Trina Hamlin (Susan Werner) on background vocals, and Andy Mac (Pete Muller & The Kindred Souls) on drums. Other contributors include Rob Curto (The Klezmatics) on Hammond organ, Russ Johnson (Bill Frisell) on trumpet, Katie Marie (Paula Cole) on additional percussion, Mikhail Pivovarov on bass, and James Mastro (Ian Hunter) on lead electric guitar.

Tour Dates

(please see rachaelsage.com for all ongoing tour dates)

June 21 503 Social Club - Hoboken, NJ * June 22 Electric Haze - Worcester, MA + July 7 Lefty's Live Music - Des Moines, IA * July 8 Riviera STL - Creve Coeur, MO * July 9 Natalie's Grandview - Columbus, OH * July 10 Uncommon Ground - Chicago, IL * July 11 First Unitarian Church - Pittsburgh, PA * July 12 Atomic Tom's - Binghamton, NY * July 15 The Park Theater - Hudson, NY ** July 16 The Parlour - Providence, RI ** July 17 Greenwald Center - Wellfleet, MA ** July 18 The Burren - Somerville, MA ** July 19 Cantean - Hamden, CT * July 20 Howland Cultural Center - Beacon, NY July 24 Mercury Lounge - New York, NY ++ Aug 6 Ayurprana Listening Room - Asheville, NC *^ Aug 7 The 5 Spot - Nashville, TN *^ Aug 8 Redbud Venue - Chattanooga, TN * Aug 10 Smith's Olde Bar - Atlanta, GA * Aug 13 Awendaw Green - Awendaw, SC *^^ Aug 16 The Purple Onion - Saluda, NC * Sept 27 Al's Den - Portland, OR * Oct 5 Hotel Cafe - Los Angeles, CA *^+ Oct 11 Fanwood Performance Series - Fanwood, NJ # also with:

* Kristen Ford

** Kristen Ford, Jocelyn Mackenzie

++ Kristen Ford, Hannah Judson

+ Kristen Ford, Carissa Johnson, Sarah Donner

*^ Kristen Ford, Christie Lenée

*^^ Kristen Ford, Danielle Howle

*^+ Kristen Ford, Tom Goss

# Danni Nicholl

Suggested Post

Rachael Sage & The Sequins' infectious new single "Just Enough" is here just in time for Pride! Who doesn't love wah guitars, groovy horns, and 60s-style harmonies with a neo-folk-pop flair? Stream/download: mpress.lnk.to/JustEnough

For more information and interview requests, please contact:

US :Jill Richmond-Johnson, MPress Records | jillr@mpressrecords.com

James Steers, Press Here | james@pressherepublicity.com

UK : Cat Hockley, Fifth Element PR | cat@fifthelement.biz



SOURCE: MPress Records

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/rachael-sage-and-the-sequins-release-grooving-single-%22just-enough%22-1041931