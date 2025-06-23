MPress Records: Rachael Sage & the Sequins Release Grooving Single "Just Enough"

Second Track Lands Ahead of Forthcoming Debut Full-Band Album, Canopy
NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / Acclaimed MPress Records alt-folk-pop singer-songwriter Rachael Sage has joined forces with her stellar longtime band The Sequins to record "Just Enough," the second single to drop before her highly anticipated forthcoming full-length studio album, Canopy (a debut full-band release for Rachael Sage & The Sequins). Fit for cruising with the top down or a '70s basement dance party, the song is a celebration of both romantic love and of one's own beautiful individuality. Finding joy in acceptance of self and others, and the simple act of expressing love, it is a perfect sentiment for June and celebrating Pride and love in all forms.
"Just Enough" captures the Americana-Pop band at the peak of their musical powers, peddling positive vibes with a neo-folk flair. With instrumentation reminiscent of Van Morrison's golden-era groove and harmonies hearkening to '60s girl groups, this upbeat jam channels youthful exuberance with wah guitars, horns, Hammond organ, handclaps and a nostalgic spirit. There's a vintage warmth to its sound with Sage's lyrics - honest, tongue-in-cheek, and irrepressibly optimistic - that strike deep in a world that often demands too much. It's a reminder that who we are is already more than enough.
Rachael discusses the song, saying: "'Just Enough,' at first listen, seems like a romantic love song and to some degree it started out that way when I was first writing it. But the longer I've played it live out on tour the more now it feels like it's equally a mantra to oneself about being enough as you are: lovable enough, accomplished enough, attractive enough, smart enough…all the things that, for instance, a best friend or any loved-one might acknowledge in you are truly, unconditionally and authentically enough."
Produced by Rachael Sage with Grammy® nominated engineer Mikhail Pivovarov, the track features Sage on vocals, electric guitar and percussion, accompanied by her longtime band The Sequins: Kelly Halloran (Goo Goo Dolls) on electro wah violin and background vocals, Trina Hamlin (Susan Werner) on background vocals, and Andy Mac (Pete Muller & The Kindred Souls) on drums. Other contributors include Rob Curto (The Klezmatics) on Hammond organ, Russ Johnson (Bill Frisell) on trumpet, Katie Marie (Paula Cole) on additional percussion, Mikhail Pivovarov on bass, and James Mastro (Ian Hunter) on lead electric guitar.
Tour Dates
(please see rachaelsage.com for all ongoing tour dates)
June 21
503 Social Club - Hoboken, NJ *
June 22
Electric Haze - Worcester, MA +
July 7
Lefty's Live Music - Des Moines, IA *
July 8
Riviera STL - Creve Coeur, MO *
July 9
Natalie's Grandview - Columbus, OH *
July 10
Uncommon Ground - Chicago, IL *
July 11
First Unitarian Church - Pittsburgh, PA *
July 12
Atomic Tom's - Binghamton, NY *
July 15
The Park Theater - Hudson, NY **
July 16
The Parlour - Providence, RI **
July 17
Greenwald Center - Wellfleet, MA **
July 18
The Burren - Somerville, MA **
July 19
Cantean - Hamden, CT *
July 20
Howland Cultural Center - Beacon, NY
July 24
Mercury Lounge - New York, NY ++
Aug 6
Ayurprana Listening Room - Asheville, NC *^
Aug 7
The 5 Spot - Nashville, TN *^
Aug 8
Redbud Venue - Chattanooga, TN *
Aug 10
Smith's Olde Bar - Atlanta, GA *
Aug 13
Awendaw Green - Awendaw, SC *^^
Aug 16
The Purple Onion - Saluda, NC *
Sept 27
Al's Den - Portland, OR *
Oct 5
Hotel Cafe - Los Angeles, CA *^+
Oct 11
Fanwood Performance Series - Fanwood, NJ #
also with:
