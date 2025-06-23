Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 23.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Einmalige Gelegenheit?: Eines der aufregendsten Junior-Goldexplorationsprojekte in Australien im Fokus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
23.06.2025 16:50 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MPress Records: Rachael Sage & the Sequins Release Grooving Single "Just Enough"

Second Track Lands Ahead of Forthcoming Debut Full-Band Album, Canopy

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / Acclaimed MPress Records alt-folk-pop singer-songwriter Rachael Sage has joined forces with her stellar longtime band The Sequins to record "Just Enough," the second single to drop before her highly anticipated forthcoming full-length studio album, Canopy (a debut full-band release for Rachael Sage & The Sequins). Fit for cruising with the top down or a '70s basement dance party, the song is a celebration of both romantic love and of one's own beautiful individuality. Finding joy in acceptance of self and others, and the simple act of expressing love, it is a perfect sentiment for June and celebrating Pride and love in all forms.

"Just Enough" captures the Americana-Pop band at the peak of their musical powers, peddling positive vibes with a neo-folk flair. With instrumentation reminiscent of Van Morrison's golden-era groove and harmonies hearkening to '60s girl groups, this upbeat jam channels youthful exuberance with wah guitars, horns, Hammond organ, handclaps and a nostalgic spirit. There's a vintage warmth to its sound with Sage's lyrics - honest, tongue-in-cheek, and irrepressibly optimistic - that strike deep in a world that often demands too much. It's a reminder that who we are is already more than enough.

Listen to "Just Enough" HERE
Stream/download "Just Enough" HERE
Catch Rachael Sage & The Sequins on their National "Under My Canopy" Tour (w/dates including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Nashville, & Portland) HERE

Rachael discusses the song, saying: "'Just Enough,' at first listen, seems like a romantic love song and to some degree it started out that way when I was first writing it. But the longer I've played it live out on tour the more now it feels like it's equally a mantra to oneself about being enough as you are: lovable enough, accomplished enough, attractive enough, smart enough…all the things that, for instance, a best friend or any loved-one might acknowledge in you are truly, unconditionally and authentically enough."

Produced by Rachael Sage with Grammy® nominated engineer Mikhail Pivovarov, the track features Sage on vocals, electric guitar and percussion, accompanied by her longtime band The Sequins: Kelly Halloran (Goo Goo Dolls) on electro wah violin and background vocals, Trina Hamlin (Susan Werner) on background vocals, and Andy Mac (Pete Muller & The Kindred Souls) on drums. Other contributors include Rob Curto (The Klezmatics) on Hammond organ, Russ Johnson (Bill Frisell) on trumpet, Katie Marie (Paula Cole) on additional percussion, Mikhail Pivovarov on bass, and James Mastro (Ian Hunter) on lead electric guitar.

Tour Dates
(please see rachaelsage.com for all ongoing tour dates)

June 21

503 Social Club - Hoboken, NJ *

June 22

Electric Haze - Worcester, MA +

July 7

Lefty's Live Music - Des Moines, IA *

July 8

Riviera STL - Creve Coeur, MO *

July 9

Natalie's Grandview - Columbus, OH *

July 10

Uncommon Ground - Chicago, IL *

July 11

First Unitarian Church - Pittsburgh, PA *

July 12

Atomic Tom's - Binghamton, NY *

July 15

The Park Theater - Hudson, NY **

July 16

The Parlour - Providence, RI **

July 17

Greenwald Center - Wellfleet, MA **

July 18

The Burren - Somerville, MA **

July 19

Cantean - Hamden, CT *

July 20

Howland Cultural Center - Beacon, NY

July 24

Mercury Lounge - New York, NY ++

Aug 6

Ayurprana Listening Room - Asheville, NC *^

Aug 7

The 5 Spot - Nashville, TN *^

Aug 8

Redbud Venue - Chattanooga, TN *

Aug 10

Smith's Olde Bar - Atlanta, GA *

Aug 13

Awendaw Green - Awendaw, SC *^^

Aug 16

The Purple Onion - Saluda, NC *

Sept 27

Al's Den - Portland, OR *

Oct 5

Hotel Cafe - Los Angeles, CA *^+

Oct 11

Fanwood Performance Series - Fanwood, NJ #

also with:
* Kristen Ford
** Kristen Ford, Jocelyn Mackenzie
++ Kristen Ford, Hannah Judson
+ Kristen Ford, Carissa Johnson, Sarah Donner
*^ Kristen Ford, Christie Lenée
*^^ Kristen Ford, Danielle Howle
*^+ Kristen Ford, Tom Goss
# Danni Nicholl

Suggested Post
Rachael Sage & The Sequins' infectious new single "Just Enough" is here just in time for Pride! Who doesn't love wah guitars, groovy horns, and 60s-style harmonies with a neo-folk-pop flair? Stream/download: mpress.lnk.to/JustEnough

For more information and interview requests, please contact:
US:Jill Richmond-Johnson, MPress Records | jillr@mpressrecords.com
James Steers, Press Here | james@pressherepublicity.com
UK: Cat Hockley, Fifth Element PR | cat@fifthelement.biz

Contact Information

Jill Richmond Johnson
Publicity Director
jillr@mpressrecords.com
(212) 481-7243

.

SOURCE: MPress Records



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/rachael-sage-and-the-sequins-release-grooving-single-%22just-enough%22-1041931

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.