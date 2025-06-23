Real People, Real Influence: Xiaohongshu's Native Marketing Model "Seeding" Debuts at Cannes Lions

CANNES, France, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 18, Xiaohongshu Chief Marketing Officer Zhiheng (Yajuan Wang) took to the stage at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity to deliver a keynote that introduced the global audience to one of China's most influential marketing models: "seeding". For the first time on an international stage, she outlined Xiaohongshu's unique community ecosystem and the philosophy behind its native marketing approach, which has reshaped brand communication and consumer behavior in China.

In her address, Zhiheng unpacked the value, underlying logic, and success drivers of "seeding"-a model originating organically in Xiaohongshu's vibrant community, where users share real experiences and personal recommendations with one another, sparking genuine interest and influencing purchase decisions.

Zhiheng shared that many users see Xiaohongshu as a "digital bestie" - a space where they connect with others through shared interests and emotions. Others view it as an "encyclopedia for life" and "search engine for young people," for seeking advice based on lived experiences. "Today, Xiaohongshu has become a hub for young people's lifestyles and interests," she stated at the beginning of her speech, highlighting the community platform's distinctive features.

According to Zhiheng, three key strategic choices have underpinned Xiaohongshu's growth over its 12-year history:

First, prioritizing user-generated content (UGC) by distributing over 50% of platform traffic to everyday users with fewer followers; Second, adopting a dual-column feed interface that empowers user choice in content discovery over the more algorithmically efficient single-column feed; Third, nurturing a community atmosphere of "authentic sharing, friendly interactions" over short-term growth. For example, in 2021, Xiaohongshu co-created a set of Community Guidelines with users, and set the company's annual goal as prioritizing the health of the community ecosystem instead of user growth, fostering "authenticity" within the platform's DNA.

This ecosystem, rooted in sharing authentic life experiences, fuels Xiaohongshu's vibrant community and lays the building blocks for "seeding". Over 3,000 interest-based content verticals have formed on the platform. Numerous trends originate here before going viral across the Chinese internet, and increasingly, beyond, establishing Xiaohongshu as a "trend incubator" and the go-to destination for consumer decision-making for Chinese youth.

Zhiheng demonstrated how effective seeding drives tangible business growth: For example, the Chinese furniture brand KUKA, tailored content for different audiences - highlighting the functional aspects of their Hertz sofa to budget-conscious families, while showcasing its aesthetic in vintage-inspired spaces to design-oriented users. This "real people, real life, real scenarios" approach achieved content click-through rates far exceeding industry averages. Within nine months after launching, it sold over 20,000 units offline, with 69% of buyers viewing related notes on Xiaohongshu before purchasing.

When the secondhand marketplace app Zhuanzhuan adopted a "seeding" strategy on Xiaohongshu, instead of traditional user acquisition tactics like pushing promotions and incentives, they pinpointed a core audience interested in "secondhand guitars" via data analysis. Following an inverted audience funnel strategy, they further identified high potential audiences as music hobbyists, creating differentiated content to break through to broader audiences. After interest was successfully "seeded" through this category, they expanded to secondhand CCD cameras, ultimately attracting over 40,000 new users to the app.

Zhiheng outlined five key pillars for effective seeding on Xiaohongshu:

High-Quality Products/Services: Good offerings build strong word of mouth. If the product doesn't suit the community, users will speak up.

Deep User Insights: Leveraging the vast breadth and depth of individual expression within the community to uncover niche opportunities.

Precise Audience Targeting: Understanding their lifestyle, interests, and values.

Content with High CTR: Identifying the core motivations behind why users buy and communicating effectively via quality content.

Authentic Creators: Over 100 million people have posted on Xiaohongshu. They bring personal perspective and peer trust, amplifying the "seeding" effect.

"Seeding is about seeing the specific needs of real people and responding with precise, human communication," Zhiheng said. From consumer goods and local services to content services, the unique ecosystem on Xiaohongshu has given rise to the popular saying, "everything can be seeded."

A measure of effective "seeding" also points to longevity. Brands that succeed in seeding often maintain growth momentum for 30, 60 days, or even longer, powered by the lasting influence of quality UGC.

Zhiheng concluded her speech by reflecting on the broader value of seeding: In the Xiaohongshu community, sharing inspires real needs, enabling real people to create real influence. "As an app combining both discovery and search mindshares, and a UGC community where trust and connection exist among strangers, Xiaohongshu helps users efficiently make more informed choices suited to their needs. It helps businesses better understand users and better serve them in creating wonderful life experiences."

In addition to the keynote speech delivery, Xiaohongshu was also invited to host a booth at the festival.

Earlier this year, a sudden, surge of global netizens unexpectedly introduced many to Xiaohongshu. Zhiheng shared a short video montage during her speech, revisiting the rare cross-cultural connections sparked among individuals during this period, moments filled with laughter and heartfelt emotions. Inspired by these genuine exchanges, Xiaohongshu's interactive installation at Cannes presented a "global village" experience.

Themed "A Global Village from China," the booth embodies the community values of "share, connect, and love." It showcases popular overseas creators and MCN agency cases on Xiaohongshu to international audiences. Interactive activities featuring traditional Chinese intangible cultural heritage crafts, like artisanal lacquer fan making, highlight Chinese culture and convey Xiaohongshu's open and friendly community atmosphere.

