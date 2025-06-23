87-Year-Old Brand Belmont Hardware Rebrands to Studio Belmont and Expands Into E-Commerce

BELMONT, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / Belmont Hardware, a trusted name in luxury decorative plumbing, hardware, and home decor, is proud to announce its rebranding as Studio Belmont and an expansion beyond its showroom doors with a new e-commerce platform. This will allow designers, custom builders, architects, home remodelers, and homeowners to shop Studio Belmont's curated collections online from anywhere in the U.S.

Studio Belmont, Formerly Belmont Hardware, Unveils New Logo



In addition to carrying preferred brands like Fantini, Armac Martin, and more, Studio Belmont is introducing its exclusive product lines, bringing new, thoughtfully crafted designs to the market:

Studio Belmont Turkish Towel Collection - A premium selection of Hand-Loomed Turkish towels designed for elegance and comfort.

Studio Belmont Cabinet Hardware Collections - The first collection "The Marek" is set to arrive soon, with a second launching in Q4 2025.

Studio Belmont Natural Stone Accessories - A sophisticated, artisan-made accessory line debuting in Q4 2025.

"Our rebrand marks a bold new chapter - one that better reflects who we are today and the vision we have for our future. While our name has evolved, our commitment to providing exceptional quality, design-forward, and expertly crafted products remains the same. After 87 years, we're proud to introduce Studio Belmont to a national audience, expanding beyond our six showroom locations and making our curated collections more accessible than ever. Our showrooms will continue to serve and support our valued local retail and trade clients with the same personalized experience they've always known," said Jerry Williams, CEO of Studio Belmont, who took ownership in February 2025 alongside his wife Kristen Williams.

Through this rebrand and online expansion, Studio Belmont solidifies its role as a premier destination for luxury home decor and design solutions. Stay connected for upcoming product launches and explore the new collection via Studio Belmont's website or Instagram .

About Studio Belmont

Belmont Hardware, the city of Belmont's oldest retailer, established in 1938 as a traditional builders' hardware store, has evolved into a premier destination for fine decorative plumbing, hardware, and home décor. This family-owned business has expanded from its original Belmont location to six Northern California showrooms, including Novato, Walnut Creek, San Jose, San Francisco, and Fresno.

Contact Information

