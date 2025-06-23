JWeb Media: K9 Kamp Donates Therapy Dog to Northroad Academy in Moscow Mills, MO

Local dog training school gives back to STL community with Whoodle gift

MOSCOW MILLS, MISSOURI / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / K9 Kamp Dog Training is proud to announce the donation of a highly-trained therapy dog, Liberty, to Northroad Academy, a school located in Moscow Mills, MO. The donation of Liberty, a Whoodle born on July 2, 2024, marks a heartwarming addition to the academy's community and represents K9 Kamp's continued commitment to supporting emotional well-being in educational environments.

Carrie Guion, the owner of K9 Kamp Dog Training, alongside the K9 Kamp training team, worked closely with Dr. Tony Haan, Head of School, and Ms. Emma Haan, Academy Aide, to make this donation possible. Liberty, who was raised, trained, and carefully selected for her temperament and non-shedding coat, is an ideal candidate for a full-time therapy dog, bringing comfort and joy to both children and staff at the academy.

Liberty will play a vital role in supporting the school's students and staff. Her primary tasks include greeting children and their families every morning, comforting those in need, and assisting with a variety of activities such as promoting reading and physical activity. Liberty also serves as a tool for teaching compassion, patience, and rule-following, while offering crisis intervention when needed. She is anticipated to make a significant impact on the overall morale of the school, fostering an environment of inclusion and emotional support.

"At K9 Kamp, we believe that a therapy dog is more than just a companion-they're a bridge to connection and healing," said Guion. "Liberty represents everything we stand for: Patience, presence, and unconditional love. We are proud to provide Northroad Academy with a dog who will truly change lives."

This donation is a one-time initiative for Northroad Academy for now, but K9 Kamp is always looking for future opportunities to donate therapy dogs to schools and public service facilities.

