Celebrated for exceptional workplace culture and employee satisfaction

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / Chainbridge Solutions announced today it has been recognized as a 2025 Top Workplaces by The Washington Post, based on independently gathered feedback from current Chainbridge employees. The honor was announced at The Washington Post's 2025 Top Workplaces Awards Ceremony, held June 18 in Washington, D.C.

"We are deeply honored to be named a Top Workplace for 2025," said Aarti Smith, Founder and CEO of Chainbridge Solutions. "This award is incredibly meaningful because it comes directly from our team. It reflects the culture we've worked hard to build and maintain - one rooted in respect, flexibility, and a shared belief that people do their best work when they feel supported and seen. I'm proud of what we've built together."

The survey measures key culture drivers that are critical to organizational success, including alignment, execution, connection, and employee well-being - celebrating companies that prioritize their people and foster a culture of excellence, purpose, and support.

"Here, we are committed to ensuring a safe and collaborative environment that fosters communication, encourages autonomy, and lays the foundation for a successful and fulfilling employee experience," said Monica Janik, Director of Human Resources at Chainbridge Solutions.

Chainbridge Solutions was founded in 2010 and has since grown into a team of over 100 professionals. Now in its 15th year, the company remains focused on creating an environment where mission and culture go hand in hand.

To learn more about life at Chainbridge, careers, and workplace benefits, visit the company's career site: https://chainbridgesolutions.com/careers/life

SOURCE: Chainbridge Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/chainbridge-solutions-named-a-2025-washington-top-workplace-1041930