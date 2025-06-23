Heroic Pictures' 'The American Miracle: Our Nation is No Accident' Available Now for DVD/Blu-ray Pre-Order and Private Screening Events through Faith Content Network

Patriotic DramaDoc - inspired by Michael Medved's bestselling book and spotlighted by Fox News following its D.C. debut - sparks nationwide demand for wider distribution

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / After the successful gala premiere and limited release of The American Miracle: Our Nation Is No Accident in theaters across America, the acclaimed DramaDoc, a new form of cinematic storytelling, has garnered high-profile media coverage from outlets such as Fox News, Townhall, The Daily Signal, and MovieGuide. These features have spotlighted the film's powerful message about understanding America's true history, and sparked a surge of interest from viewers eager to watch the movie.

Available for pre-sale now, The American Miracle DVD and Blu-ray will be shipped on July 9th. For those interested in hosting private screenings, the film is exclusively available through Faith Content Network (FCN) now through September 30th.

"After the well-received but limited national debut of The American Miracle, people have been asking when they can get the DVD," shared Executive Producer Douglas B. Maddox. "We are thrilled to announce that it is now available for pre-order!"

"The overwhelming audience response to the theatrical release of the movie exceeded our expectations, so we are more convinced than ever that this powerful film will be an incredible inspiration for families, schools, and all who love America," said Executive Producer Ralf W. Augstroze, "to celebrate our Nation's miraculous foundation, and to remember the immense sacrifices of our forefathers ."

The American Miracle is inspired by the New York Times bestselling book by Michael Medved and brings to life the extraordinary stories of providence that shaped the founding of the United States. With a cast including Pat Boone, Kevin Sorbo, Nicole C. Mullen, Cameron Arnett, James Arnold Taylor, and Libby Smallbone, and expert commentary from renowned historians and thought leaders, such as Joseph Ellis, Richard Dreyfuss, Robert P. George, Akhil Reed Amar, Paul Kengor and Jana Novak, the film offers a powerful and timely reminder that America's freedom and purpose are no accident - they are the result of God's providence.

The American Miracle takes viewers from the unlikely victories of the Revolutionary War to the divine protection of America's early leaders. The film affirms that our freedoms were not random but rooted in a higher purpose - one that continues to shape the soul of the nation.

"We can't wait to share this story with the rest of America," said Director and Executive Producer Tim Mahoney. "Our hope is that it will instill a deeper sense of America's founding and purpose - and that such purpose will serve as a foundation for patriotism."

The film will hit streaming platforms in September. To pre-order the DVD and Blu-ray now and watch this summer, visit: https://store.patternsofevidence.com/pages/heroic-pictures.

To host a private, church, school, or other public screening of the film through FCN and for pricing details, visit: https://www.faithcontentnetwork.com/movies-host/the-american-miracle.

For more information about the film, visit AmericanMiracleMovie.com.

About Heroic Pictures

Heroic Pictures is a motion picture studio telling true stories of God acting in history, shedding light on the lives of heroic people and events that have shaped our past and inspire our future.

