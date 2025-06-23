Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 23.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Einmalige Gelegenheit?: Eines der aufregendsten Junior-Goldexplorationsprojekte in Australien im Fokus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 659990 | ISIN: DE0006599905 | Ticker-Symbol: MRK
Xetra
23.06.25 | 17:08
110,10 Euro
-0,18 % -0,20
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MERCK KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MERCK KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
109,80109,9017:24
109,80109,9017:23
ACCESS Newswire
23.06.2025 17:02 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MilliporeSigma: Curiosity Cube Debuts in Africa and Expands Global STEM Mission

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / After captivating students across North America and Europe with access to hands-on science, the Curiosity Cube from the Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany has launched its first-ever tour in Africa. To celebrate the inaugural tour, the Curiosity Cube held a kickoff event on June 10 at the University of South Africa (UNISA) in Johannesburg.

During the launch event, volunteers from UNISA and the Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, guided a group of students through three interactive science experiments designed to spark interest in STEM. Mantile Lekala, Director for School of Science from UNISA, was excited to see such enthusiasm from the visitors, "It was a privilege to witness the launch of the South Africa Curiosity Cube on our university campus today. This initiative opens the door to curiosity, discovery, and opportunity for a new generation of innovators, thinkers, and problem solvers, and we are proud to be a part of it."

This event marks the first of 12 planned events in Johannesburg and kicks off a broader tour that will span five countries in Africa. Through 100 events between June and November, the Curiosity Cube aims to reach over 15,000 students in Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and South Africa.

The expansion into Africa reflects the company's commitment to advancing STEM. "Expanding the Curiosity Cube to Africa marks an important milestone," said Jeffrey Whitford, Vice President of Sustainability and Social Business Innovation. "The potential for the next generation of STEM minds is extraordinary. Our goal is to increase our impact in 2025 and beyond, creating more opportunities for the youth in Southern Africa to be curious and help support an environment full of the inspiration they need to pursue their dreams."

To learn more about the Curiosity Cube mobile science lab, visit TheCuriosityCube.com?and follow the Curiosity Cube on Instagram @curiositycube_milliporesigma.


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from MilliporeSigma on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: MilliporeSigma
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/milliporesigma
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: MilliporeSigma



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/curiosity-cube-debuts-in-africa-and-expands-global-stem-mission-1041942

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.