MarketsandMarkets Releases Executive Playbook for AI-Powered Sales Transformation - A Strategic Guide for Modern GTM Leaders

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketsandMarkets has published its latest executive whitepaper titled "The Future of AI-Powered Sales: A Strategic Guide for Modern GTM Leaders." The whitepaper presents a forward-looking framework for sales and commercial leaders to close the strategy-to-execution gap using AI-driven intelligence.

The whitepaper outlines how traditional sales architectures are under strain due to fragmented buying centers, diminishing returns from intent data, and slower deal velocity. In response, MarketsandMarkets introduces a precision-led execution model built around real-time signal conversion, dynamic account insights, and AI-orchestrated sales actions.

It doesn't repackage tactical enablement-it challenges the fundamentals of how revenue teams are designed, measured, and led. It dissects where modern sales models are breaking and offers clear directives on how high-performing GTM organizations are solving for complexity, not just coverage.

"The modern seller isn't losing because of effort-they're losing because their systems are blind to how accounts evolve," said Sandeep Sugla, CEO of MarketsandMarkets. This paper provides leadership teams with the roadmap to close that gap-permanently.

As part of this vision, MarketsandMarkets introduces SalesPlay-an enterprise-grade Sales Intelligence Platform designed to embed execution intelligence directly into seller workflows.

What CXOs Will Take Away:

1. A Strategic Diagnosis of Revenue Breakdown

From ecosystem blindness to revenue mix myopia and overdependence on CRM signals, the whitepaper outlines the five hidden execution gaps that legacy sales architectures fail to address.

2. A New Operating Model for GTM Execution

Learn how top organizations are shifting from linear funnels to revenue webs, where sellers must detect second-order signals, map buying center volatility in real time, and deliver value that reflects live account conditions-not persona playbooks.

3. The Rise of Execution Intelligence as a Core Revenue Muscle

AI is reframed not as a summarizer-but as an orchestrator. The paper articulates how future-fit revenue teams use AI to:

Compress signal-to-action cycles

Auto-generate buyer-specific RoI cases

Surface whitespace from non-obvious disruptions

And eliminate manual lag from seller execution

4. A New GTM KPI Stack for Measuring Precision, Not Just Activity

MarketsandMarkets proposes a shift to actionable metrics-signal-to-engagement velocity, whitespace-to-pipeline conversion, contact precision, and executive alignment depth-giving CXOs new tools to govern GTM performance at scale.

Why This Whitepaper Matters

Most organizations have invested heavily in CRMs, enablement tools, and dashboards-yet still face growing execution debt. This whitepaper cuts through the noise and delivers a compelling case for a revenue intelligence layer that drives action, not just inspection.

It also introduces how SalesPlay, MnM's enterprise-grade Sales Intelligence Platform, brings this framework to life-by embedding decision intelligence directly into the seller's workflow. Powered by proprietary analyst research, 30+ external data sources, and real-time GTM signal mapping, SalesPlay is uniquely capable of turning fragmented insight into deal-winning direction-at scale.

"In enterprise sales, speed and context have replaced brand and relationship as the ultimate differentiators. This paper is the competitive playbook for leaders who want to win before the RFP even exists."

Access the Whitepaper

To download "The Future of AI-Powered Sales: A Strategic Guide for Modern GTM Leaders", visit:

Future of AI Sales: Strategic Guide for Modern GTM Leaders

