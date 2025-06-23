Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading provider of application-specific optical systems and high-performance microdisplays for defense, training, enterprise, industrial, consumer and medical products, today announced will be presenting its range of cutting-edge spatial light modulators (SLMs) and microdisplays at this year's Laser World of Photonics, taking place from June 24-27 at the Munich Trade Fair Center. Attendees can explore the latest advancements at Hall B2, Booth 137.

A highlight of Kopin's exhibit is its high-resolution binary phase modulator, featuring a pixel array of 2048 x 2048. Engineered for exceptionally fast refresh rates and stable diffraction, this SLM is uniquely suited for advanced applications such as 3D metrology and Super Resolution Microscopy.

Kopin's SLMs are seamlessly integrated with its range of LCD and OLED microdisplays, optimized for Near-Eye applications. These displays are designed for precision and performance and can be custom-tailored for integration into application-specific optical systems.

Taking center stage at the booth is a medical Head-Mounted Display (HMD), purpose built for surgeons, offering an ergonomic, high-resolution viewing experience for both 2D and 3D surgical applications.

"We look forward to demonstrating how Kopin's display solutions empower optical system designers, scientists, and surgeons with uncompromised performance," said Bill Maffucci, SVP Business Development and Strategy, Kopin Corporation. "Laser World of Photonics provides the perfect stage to connect with global innovators and share our latest breakthroughs."

To schedule a meeting during the show, contact sales@kopin.com.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display, and application-specific optical solutions sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin's portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepiece assemblies, image projection modules, and vehicle mounted and head-mounted display systems that incorporate ultra-small high-resolution Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Ferroelectric Liquid Crystal on Silicon (FLCoS) displays, MicroLED displays (µLED) and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com. Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.

