Analysis of hybrid plants suggests potential to accelerate PV deployment in Turkey through regulation change. Ember analyst Çaglar Çeliköz tells pv magazine changes to capacity limits, rules on where hybrid plants can be located and how they are assessed by the transmission system operator could speed up solar capacity additions. Pairing PV with wind and hydroelectric plants could unlock 8 GW of solar capacity in Turkey, bypassing grid constrains, according to think tank Ember. Çaglar Çeliköz, energy analyst at Ember and author of the 42-page report "Türkiye can bypass grid constraints with hybrid ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...