Myanmar Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing called for greater domestic production of solar panels and raw materials during a recent visit to a factory in central Myanmar, citing the need to strengthen local supply chains for renewable energy. Myanmar Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing has called for cooperation among government ministries to increase domestic solar panel production and expand industrial use of solar energy. Hlaing, who also serves as chairman of the State Administration Council and Senior General, visited a solar panel factory in the Yangon administrative region in central Myanmar last ...

