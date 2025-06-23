Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 23.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
23.06.2025 17:38 Uhr
BNK Invest, Inc.: CDx3 Notification Service Re-Brands as Preferred Stock Alerts, Launches New Platform

Learn more at PreferredStockAlerts.com

JERICHO, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / BNK Invest Inc. today announces the CDx3 Notification Service is being re-branded to Preferred Stock Alerts, and with a new public-facing website at www.PreferredStockAlerts.com.

"For years, the CDx3 Notification Service has helped investors to research preferred stocks and baby bonds, via our informative Email Alerts and our innovative Preferred Stock List Database screening tool," said the company's Chief Operating Officer.

"With our re-branding as Preferred Stock Alerts and our new and improved platform hosted at Contrarian Outlook, it is easier than ever for investors to screen, organize, and become alerted to investment opportunities in the area of preferred stocks and exchange traded debt securities."

New features introduced in connection with the new platform launch include Preferred Stock Insider Buying Alerts (i.e. when insiders of companies buy shares in preferreds issued by their company), a new Most Shorted Preferreds feature, a new Screener menu with dozens of one-click screening options, advanced screening options including dozens of available data fields and filters, and a new My Watchlist capability. Learn more at PreferredStockAlerts.com.

About BNK Invest, Inc. & Contrarian Outlook

A service of online media company BNK Invest Inc., Contrarian Outlook is home to Contrarian Income Report, employing second level thinking to hunt down safe, stable, meaningful yields through a calculated contrarian strategy. Our Hidden Yields service taps into the incredible profit potential of income loopholes that are "invisible" to 99% of investors. Learn more about these and other premium newsletters by clicking here or going to www.ContrarianOutlook.com. BNK provides a number of other investment research and news websites to the public, aimed at empowering investors to better research individual stocks and strategies. Learn more at www.bnkinvest.com.

Contact Information: info@bnkinvest.com

SOURCE: BNK Invest, Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cdx3-notification-service-re-brands-as-preferred-stock-alerts-la-1041960

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
