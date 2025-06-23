China's solar power capacity has surpassed 1 TW, marking a historic milestone as the country accelerates its energy transition. Around 92 GW of new PV systems were installed in China in May alone, but analysts warn the pace may slow in the second half of the year. China's cumulative installed solar capacity has surpassed 1 TW, according to the National Energy Administration (NEA). By the end of May 2025, solar capacity had reached 1. 08 TW (1,080 GW), up 56. 9% year on year. NEA data show total power generation capacity stood at 3. 61 TW at the end of May, an 18. 8% increase from a year earlier. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...