23.06.2025 18:14 Uhr
Georgia-Pacific Corporation: GP Cellulose Merges Innovation With Responsibility - Utilizing Advanced Tools To Benefit Forests

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / GP Cellulose is merging innovation with responsibility. By utilizing advanced tools like Georgia Pacific's proprietary ForestLogic and cutting-edge remote sensing technology, we can make informed decisions that benefit forests, our customers, and the broader supply chain.

Here's how we're making an impact:

  • Conducting detailed analyses to monitor deforestation risks, showing stable or increasing forest areas in our sourcing regions.

  • Protecting rare forest areas through our Endangered Forest Protection Program, with over three million acres identified and monitored using remote sensing.

  • Supporting customers in meeting evolving requirements and enabling traceability in their supply chains.

By combining technology with a deep commitment to forest stewardship, we're helping protect forests for future generations while meeting evolving customer expectations.

Together, we're growing responsibly.

About Georgia-Pacific
Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose and building products. Our familiar consumer brands include Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®, enMotion®, Quilted Northern®, Sparkle® and Vanity Fair®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs approximately 30,000 people directly and creates more than 80,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com/about-us. For news, visit: news.gp.com. Follow Georgia-Pacific on LinkedIn, Meta, Instagram, X and YouTube.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Georgia-Pacific Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Georgia-Pacific Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/georgia-pacific
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Georgia-Pacific Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/gp-cellulose-merges-innovation-with-responsibility-utilizing-advanced-1041997

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
