Ekinops completes the CELTIC-Next connectivity initiative EMBRACE

PARIS, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EKINOPS (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 - EKI), a leading supplier of optical transport and enterprise-trusted connectivity solutions, today announces the completion of EMBRACE, a collaborative Franco-Canadian project led by Orange Innovation along with three industrial partners. Rated as "Excellent" in its final evaluation, EMBRACE reached its main objective to perform a multiband (S-+C-+L-band) optical transmission in a metro/regional (4x100 km) scenario, the first such known demonstration.

Started early 2021, EMBRACE which stands for Efficient Multi-Band netwoRk Architecture and Components for Petabit/s Elastic networks is a significant technical achievement and will provide a distinct competitive advantage to the industrial partners involved in the manufacturing of the key subsystems of the project:

EXAIL for multi-band MUX/DEMUX,

EKINOPS for discrete S-band Raman amplifiers (easily extrapolated to other bands)

MPB Communications for distributed Raman amplifiers capable of limiting the effect of inter-band stimulated Raman scattering.

IMT Atlantique, France, evaluated the introduction of multi-band transport in various network scenarios

The EMBRACE proof-of-concept demonstrates state-of-the art technologies: multi-band amplifier, discrete/lumped and distributed Raman amplifier, multi-band wavelength MUX/DEMUX, multi-band wavelength selective switch, multi-band transceiver etc. EMBRACE is working with all the partners to ensure progress is being made in lockstep towards a real-world industrial application in the medium to longer term. The technical solution proposed by EMBRACE is the first of its kind and is implemented over a range of 4x100-km with the creation of five multi-band amplification sites.

These results will help operators best leverage existing fiber infrastructure to maximize ROI, extend fiber lifespan, and futureproof fiber routes for evolving networking demands. The design of the overall multi-band transmission system has been deemed "remarkable" by the project auditors, public authorities from Celtic office, BPIfrance, Pôle Images & Réseaux, Lannion Trégor Communauté, and Orange as Project Officer and is supported by numerous mathematical and analytical simulations.

"This project answers the growing need for operators to make the most capacity out of their existing equipment," comments Claude Le Bouëtté, Senior Director Transport R&D at Ekinops. "the business relevance of this project is very high for the market and for all involved partners as it pushes beyond the data's current transport capacity while reusing installed legacy fiber."

Ekinops' participation to EMBRACE has been funded by Région Bretagne with the Lannion Trégor Communauté under the PSPC-Régions program.

