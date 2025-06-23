Coface SA: Coface strengthens its strategic focus on data and innovation, and continues to invest in its Information Services growth

Coface strengthens its strategic focus on data and innovation, and continues to invest in its Information Services growth

Paris, 23 June 2025 - 17.45

Coface announces the creation of a dedicated technological hub focused on data, connectivity, and product innovation led by Thibault Surer, Group Strategy and Development Director. Thibault Surer will continue to oversee Strategy, Economic research, Marketing, and Mergers & Acquisitions.

Coface also announces the appointment of Joerg Diewald as Information Services and Partnerships Director to support and accelerate the business development of these two strategic activities.

These changes will be effective from July 1st, 2025.

These appointments strengthen Coface's governance and are perfectly in line with the Group's strategic focus, notably around data and innovation.

Xavier Durand, Coface's Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"Over the last 12 months, we have made significant progress in Information Services and data. This strengthening of governance is an important step of our continued efforts and will allow us to face up the complexity and scale of the transformation required. These appointments are perfectly in line with the objectives of our strategic plan Power The Core, which aims to reach data and technology excellence and generate a grow profitably Information Services."





Thibault Surer, Group Strategy and Development Director will lead a dedicated technological hub focused on data, connectivity, and product innovation while continuing to oversee Strategy, Economic research, Marketing, and Mergers & Acquisitions.



As our investments in data and innovation grow, it is becoming clear that the complexity and scale of the transformations required in these domains deserve greater attention and a strengthened governance. This is the objective behind the creation of the technology hub.



Joerg Diewald, appointed as the new Global Head of Information Services and partnerships will focus on the business development of these two strategic activities.



Before joining Coface, he served as Chief Commercial Officer and Board Member at Solarisbank AG in Berlin, a Fintech company operating in the digital banking industry. Joerg brings more than 30 years of international experience in banking, commercial finance, and risk management.



Based in Mainz, Germany, Joerg Diewald directly reports to Xavier Durand, Chief Executive Officer of Coface.

