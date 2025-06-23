

EQS-Media / 23.06.2025 / 18:28 CET/CEST

Sailun Tyres Celebrate Class Podium at Nürburgring 24-Hour Race

Nürburg, Germany / June 22, 2025 / Sailun Tyres have achieved a major milestone in endurance motorsports, completing the 53rd edition of the ADAC Ravenol Nürburgring 24-Hour Race with a standout performance that underscored the brand's commitment to smart performance, wear resistance and sustainable technology



Facing extreme heat and intense on-track competition, the red-liveried Sailun-supported Lynk&Co 03 TCR race car powered through the infamous "Green Hell," showcasing the exceptional endurance and grip of Sailun's race-spec tyres across the 24 hours of the race. It is the largest motorsport event in the world with more than 140 teams with 450 drivers from 34 countries competing and 280,000 spectators around the course celebrating a motorsports festival that is one of a kind.





"This is more than a race - it's one of the ultimate tests of tyre performance," said Yan Chuang, race driver and media influencer from China. "To finish strong in such harsh heat conditions at the Nürburgring, with its unpredictable terrain, weather conditions and relentless pace, is a testament to Sailun's smart engineering and the resilience of their compound technology.







Despite soaring track temperatures pushing teams to the limit, the Sailun tyres delivered consistent lap times, minimal degradation, and superior handling through day and night shifts. The red car, already a fan and media favorite, captured attention not only for its bold aesthetics but also for its relentless pace and reliability throughout the marathon.





"The official number of the car was 827 - a very meaningful combination as "8" represents a lucky number in China and "27" being the foundation year of the Nürburgring in 1927. The 25.3 km configuration of the Grand Prix Track and the historic Nordschleife provides the most demanding, longest and most challenging race track in the world. Until today the famous seal of quality "Nürburgring approved" represents the benchmark in global automotive testing and developing2, comments Stephan Cimbal, Director Marketing Sailun Europe.



The Lynk&Co on Sailun racing tyres finished on position 60 overall and took the podium in the class for alternative fuels as well - an all time first race set up 100% "Made in China".







Press Contact (Original Photos and further Informations):

SAILUN EUROPE GmbH

Stephan Cimbal,

Director of Marketing Europe

Grosser Hasenpfad 30

D-60598 Frankfurt, Germany

T: +49 15111566780

Mail: stephan.cimbal@sailun-tyres.eu

Additional features:



Picture: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=bc86b3f9660623e1d9fa68fc5d0bd1a0

Subtitle:



Issuer: Sailun Europe GmbH

Key word(s): Sports



Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

