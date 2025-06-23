Anzeige
Montag, 23.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Einmalige Gelegenheit?: Eines der aufregendsten Junior-Goldexplorationsprojekte in Australien im Fokus!
23.06.2025
Bybit Celebrates TradFi Expansion With Launch of 1 Million USDT Fusion Cup

DUBAI, UAE, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has launched the TradFi Fusion Cup, a month-long trading competition with a 1,000,000 USDT prize pool. Running from June 23, the campaign marks the official debut of Bybit TradFi, a powerful, MT5-powered feature that brings trading in metals, oil, indices, stocks, and forex alongside crypto, all directly accessible within the Bybit app, with no separate MT5 installation required.

The Fusion Cup offers two ways to win: complete simple trading tasks or climb the leaderboards based on trading volume or profit-and-loss (PnL). New TradFi users can earn up to 10 USDT by trading as little as $300 or using $500 in Copy Trading. High-volume users can unlock a 50 USDT bonus by reaching $3 million in trades, while new Bybit users can claim an extra 5 USDT just by depositing 100 USDT.

Top traders on the leaderboards will compete for major prizes, including gold rewards and stock share (in USDT equivalents) from companies like Tesla and Meta, and USDT airdrops of up to 2,000 USDT. Leaderboard rankings are based on eligible trades in gold, forex, stock CFDs, indices, and commodities. Realized and unrealized PnL from positions during the event will be counted, and volume can be aggregated across Main and Subaccounts.

The launch of Bybit TradFi positions the platform as the first major crypto exchange to offer full access to the world's five largest markets directly in-app. With this move, Bybit empowers traders to diversify across traditional and digital assets with fewer barriers and greater speed - all from one account and one wallet.

Bybit TradFi is powered by Infra Capital (Mauritius FSC licensed) and is not available to residents of the European Economic Area, among other restrictions.

Bybit / TheCryptoArk / BybitTradFi

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2716826/Bybit.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-celebrates-tradfi-expansion-with-launch-of-1-million-usdt-fusion-cup-302488471.html

