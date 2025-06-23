DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 23-Jun-2025 / 17:20 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 23 June 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 23 June 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 77,687 Highest price paid per share: 117.80p Lowest price paid per share: 111.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 115.0753p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 311,167,077 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (311,167,077) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 115.0753p 77,687

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 1294 112.00 08:14:52 00341549514TRLO1 XLON 721 111.80 08:17:19 00341550607TRLO1 XLON 708 112.00 08:29:51 00341555140TRLO1 XLON 241 112.60 08:29:55 00341555381TRLO1 XLON 276 112.60 08:29:55 00341555382TRLO1 XLON 281 112.60 08:29:55 00341555383TRLO1 XLON 698 112.00 09:09:31 00341570522TRLO1 XLON 331 112.20 09:09:31 00341570523TRLO1 XLON 752 112.20 09:14:34 00341572725TRLO1 XLON 260 112.20 09:14:34 00341572726TRLO1 XLON 245 112.20 09:14:34 00341572727TRLO1 XLON 282 112.20 09:14:34 00341572728TRLO1 XLON 1333 111.60 09:14:34 00341572729TRLO1 XLON 1333 111.40 09:15:07 00341572979TRLO1 XLON 200 111.40 09:15:13 00341573003TRLO1 XLON 858 111.40 09:15:13 00341573004TRLO1 XLON 502 114.20 11:10:17 00341638583TRLO1 XLON 200 114.20 11:10:17 00341638584TRLO1 XLON 149 114.40 11:10:17 00341638585TRLO1 XLON 645 114.40 11:10:17 00341638586TRLO1 XLON 7500 114.60 11:27:00 00341639075TRLO1 XLON 72 114.60 11:33:54 00341639180TRLO1 XLON 6 114.40 11:41:10 00341639521TRLO1 XLON 675 114.40 11:41:10 00341639522TRLO1 XLON 690 114.40 11:41:10 00341639523TRLO1 XLON 690 114.20 11:41:15 00341639528TRLO1 XLON 697 114.20 11:59:21 00341639950TRLO1 XLON 15 114.20 11:59:21 00341639951TRLO1 XLON 707 114.40 12:34:38 00341640669TRLO1 XLON 723 114.40 12:45:41 00341641093TRLO1 XLON 677 114.40 12:45:42 00341641099TRLO1 XLON 70 114.40 12:45:42 00341641100TRLO1 XLON 607 114.40 12:45:42 00341641101TRLO1 XLON 1439 114.40 12:50:02 00341641325TRLO1 XLON 1442 114.40 12:50:04 00341641326TRLO1 XLON 1423 114.40 12:50:19 00341641337TRLO1 XLON 1336 114.40 12:50:19 00341641338TRLO1 XLON 835 114.40 12:50:19 00341641339TRLO1 XLON 271 114.40 12:50:19 00341641340TRLO1 XLON 309 114.20 12:50:20 00341641341TRLO1 XLON 1027 114.20 12:50:20 00341641342TRLO1 XLON 701 114.80 13:32:54 00341642681TRLO1 XLON 666 114.60 13:32:54 00341642682TRLO1 XLON 670 114.40 13:32:54 00341642683TRLO1 XLON 3000 115.20 13:37:12 00341642797TRLO1 XLON 12000 115.20 13:37:12 00341642798TRLO1 XLON 200 115.40 13:44:16 00341642949TRLO1 XLON 1185 116.00 14:31:45 00341644601TRLO1 XLON 678 116.00 14:44:21 00341645420TRLO1 XLON 680 115.80 14:44:21 00341645421TRLO1 XLON 650 115.80 14:44:22 00341645422TRLO1 XLON 1009 116.00 14:47:50 00341645817TRLO1 XLON 431 116.00 14:47:50 00341645818TRLO1 XLON 200 116.00 14:47:50 00341645819TRLO1 XLON 311 116.40 14:57:07 00341646283TRLO1 XLON 295 116.40 14:57:07 00341646284TRLO1 XLON 2 116.40 14:59:02 00341646391TRLO1 XLON 5000 116.60 14:59:08 00341646394TRLO1 XLON 9661 116.60 14:59:08 00341646395TRLO1 XLON 69 116.60 14:59:39 00341646405TRLO1 XLON 401 116.40 14:59:43 00341646406TRLO1 XLON 968 116.40 14:59:43 00341646407TRLO1 XLON 687 117.60 15:17:17 00341647616TRLO1 XLON 694 117.80 15:32:22 00341648344TRLO1 XLON 676 117.80 15:32:22 00341648347TRLO1 XLON 679 117.60 15:32:37 00341648357TRLO1 XLON 686 117.40 15:36:37 00341648595TRLO1 XLON 687 117.40 15:36:37 00341648596TRLO1 XLON 1425 117.60 15:36:37 00341648597TRLO1 XLON 675 117.20 16:00:15 00341649868TRLO1 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2025 12:20 ET (16:20 GMT)