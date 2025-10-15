Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 15-Oct-2025 / 18:32 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 15 October 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 15 October 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 46,160 Highest price paid per share: 130.20p Lowest price paid per share: 127.20p 129.0772p Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 46,160 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 304,695,416 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 304,695,416 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 129.0772p 46,160

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 616 127.20 08:00:16 00356972710TRLO1 XLON 448 129.20 08:12:48 00356978284TRLO1 XLON 189 129.20 08:12:48 00356978285TRLO1 XLON 637 128.80 08:13:24 00356979056TRLO1 XLON 154 128.60 08:19:41 00356981868TRLO1 XLON 101 128.60 08:19:41 00356981869TRLO1 XLON 558 127.60 08:19:54 00356981949TRLO1 XLON 653 127.20 08:20:26 00356982131TRLO1 XLON 426 129.60 08:28:55 00356986527TRLO1 XLON 359 129.60 08:28:55 00356986528TRLO1 XLON 201 129.60 08:28:55 00356986529TRLO1 XLON 44 129.60 08:28:55 00356986530TRLO1 XLON 606 130.20 08:35:27 00356991636TRLO1 XLON 60 130.20 08:37:28 00356993309TRLO1 XLON 606 130.20 08:37:28 00356993310TRLO1 XLON 677 130.00 08:37:29 00356993312TRLO1 XLON 450 130.00 08:38:00 00356993656TRLO1 XLON 625 129.80 08:38:46 00356994295TRLO1 XLON 533 129.60 08:50:02 00357004126TRLO1 XLON 105 129.60 08:50:02 00357004127TRLO1 XLON 538 129.40 08:53:21 00357007084TRLO1 XLON 68 129.80 09:01:06 00357013869TRLO1 XLON 1 130.00 09:20:04 00357027244TRLO1 XLON 1304 130.00 09:20:04 00357027245TRLO1 XLON 652 130.00 09:20:04 00357027246TRLO1 XLON 1019 129.80 09:20:04 00357027247TRLO1 XLON 290 129.80 09:20:04 00357027248TRLO1 XLON 620 128.80 09:21:03 00357027850TRLO1 XLON 637 128.60 09:21:34 00357028426TRLO1 XLON 668 129.00 09:27:21 00357031968TRLO1 XLON 653 129.60 10:09:14 00357053897TRLO1 XLON 658 129.40 10:09:15 00357053899TRLO1 XLON 617 129.60 10:12:44 00357055725TRLO1 XLON 617 129.60 10:12:44 00357055726TRLO1 XLON 694 129.40 10:12:45 00357055732TRLO1 XLON 95 129.20 10:28:56 00357064848TRLO1 XLON 659 130.20 12:14:56 00357094686TRLO1 XLON 657 130.20 12:17:50 00357094836TRLO1 XLON 163 130.20 12:17:50 00357094837TRLO1 XLON 1266 130.20 12:17:50 00357094838TRLO1 XLON 322 130.20 12:17:50 00357094839TRLO1 XLON 420 129.80 12:17:51 00357094841TRLO1 XLON 243 129.80 12:17:51 00357094842TRLO1 XLON 625 129.60 12:17:58 00357094847TRLO1 XLON 277 129.60 12:21:20 00357094980TRLO1 XLON 1252 129.60 12:21:20 00357094981TRLO1 XLON 439 129.60 12:21:20 00357094982TRLO1 XLON 374 129.40 12:21:21 00357094984TRLO1 XLON 254 129.40 12:21:21 00357094985TRLO1 XLON 151 130.00 12:23:01 00357095099TRLO1 XLON 653 130.00 12:41:00 00357095854TRLO1 XLON 153 129.80 12:41:00 00357095855TRLO1 XLON 75 129.80 12:41:00 00357095856TRLO1 XLON 407 129.60 12:50:12 00357096144TRLO1 XLON 228 129.60 12:50:12 00357096145TRLO1 XLON 96 129.40 12:51:52 00357096197TRLO1 XLON 426 129.40 12:51:52 00357096198TRLO1 XLON 59 129.40 12:51:52 00357096199TRLO1 XLON 72 129.40 12:51:52 00357096200TRLO1 XLON 70 129.40 12:51:52 00357096201TRLO1 XLON 653 129.20 13:28:41 00357097829TRLO1 XLON 619 129.00 13:29:02 00357097866TRLO1 XLON 1102 129.00 13:29:14 00357097870TRLO1 XLON 651 128.60 13:32:59 00357098077TRLO1 XLON 174 128.60 13:33:00 00357098078TRLO1 XLON 639 129.20 13:54:31 00357098917TRLO1 XLON 100 129.20 13:54:40 00357098919TRLO1 XLON 622 129.20 13:55:50 00357098984TRLO1 XLON

1 128.80 14:01:47 00357099225TRLO1 XLON 582 129.00 14:11:39 00357099714TRLO1 XLON 335 129.00 14:11:39 00357099715TRLO1 XLON 176 128.60 14:11:40 00357099716TRLO1 XLON 1 128.60 14:11:40 00357099717TRLO1 XLON 498 128.60 14:11:40 00357099718TRLO1 XLON 674 128.40 14:15:16 00357100033TRLO1 XLON 58 128.60 14:41:00 00357101708TRLO1 XLON 58 128.60 14:41:00 00357101709TRLO1 XLON 506 128.60 14:41:12 00357101726TRLO1 XLON 116 128.60 14:41:12 00357101727TRLO1 XLON 641 128.40 14:41:39 00357101811TRLO1 XLON 200 128.60 14:41:39 00357101812TRLO1 XLON 29 128.40 14:41:39 00357101813TRLO1 XLON 99 128.80 14:46:40 00357102262TRLO1 XLON 21 128.80 14:46:40 00357102263TRLO1 XLON 99 128.80 14:46:41 00357102265TRLO1 XLON 74 128.80 14:46:41 00357102266TRLO1 XLON 422 128.60 14:47:27 00357102339TRLO1 XLON 64 129.00 14:55:33 00357103410TRLO1 XLON 647 128.80 14:55:41 00357103418TRLO1 XLON 73 128.80 15:01:19 00357103943TRLO1 XLON 154 128.80 15:01:19 00357103944TRLO1 XLON 60 128.60 15:05:18 00357104246TRLO1 XLON 39 128.60 15:05:18 00357104247TRLO1 XLON 19 128.60 15:05:18 00357104248TRLO1 XLON 230 129.00 15:06:44 00357104310TRLO1 XLON 298 128.80 15:07:00 00357104332TRLO1 XLON 359 128.80 15:07:35 00357104367TRLO1 XLON 298 128.80 15:07:35 00357104368TRLO1 XLON 664 128.60 15:07:35 00357104369TRLO1 XLON 264 128.40 15:28:52 00357106323TRLO1 XLON 50 128.20 15:50:30 00357107816TRLO1 XLON 125 128.20 15:50:30 00357107817TRLO1 XLON 58 128.20 15:50:30 00357107818TRLO1 XLON 58 128.20 16:05:29 00357109193TRLO1 XLON 370 128.20 16:05:31 00357109197TRLO1 XLON 116 128.20 16:05:31 00357109198TRLO1 XLON 59 128.20 16:05:31 00357109199TRLO1 XLON 719 128.20 16:05:31 00357109200TRLO1 XLON 1287 127.80 16:05:41 00357109216TRLO1 XLON 1290 127.60 16:06:30 00357109267TRLO1 XLON 1306 128.00 16:07:46 00357109393TRLO1 XLON 162 128.60 16:13:21 00357109797TRLO1 XLON 324 128.60 16:13:21 00357109798TRLO1 XLON 90 128.40 16:13:21 00357109799TRLO1 XLON 537 128.40 16:13:21 00357109800TRLO1 XLON 674 128.00 16:15:53 00357110303TRLO1 XLON 96 128.00 16:15:53 00357110304TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

