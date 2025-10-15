Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
15.10.25 | 15:29
1,440 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4101,74008:57
Dow Jones News
15.10.2025 20:03 Uhr
305 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
15-Oct-2025 / 18:32 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

15 October 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  15 October 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         46,160 
 
Highest price paid per share:            130.20p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             127.20p 
 
                           129.0772p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 46,160 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 304,695,416 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 304,695,416 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      129.0772p                       46,160

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
616             127.20          08:00:16         00356972710TRLO1     XLON 
 
448             129.20          08:12:48         00356978284TRLO1     XLON 
 
189             129.20          08:12:48         00356978285TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             128.80          08:13:24         00356979056TRLO1     XLON 
 
154             128.60          08:19:41         00356981868TRLO1     XLON 
 
101             128.60          08:19:41         00356981869TRLO1     XLON 
 
558             127.60          08:19:54         00356981949TRLO1     XLON 
 
653             127.20          08:20:26         00356982131TRLO1     XLON 
 
426             129.60          08:28:55         00356986527TRLO1     XLON 
 
359             129.60          08:28:55         00356986528TRLO1     XLON 
 
201             129.60          08:28:55         00356986529TRLO1     XLON 
 
44              129.60          08:28:55         00356986530TRLO1     XLON 
 
606             130.20          08:35:27         00356991636TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              130.20          08:37:28         00356993309TRLO1     XLON 
 
606             130.20          08:37:28         00356993310TRLO1     XLON 
 
677             130.00          08:37:29         00356993312TRLO1     XLON 
 
450             130.00          08:38:00         00356993656TRLO1     XLON 
 
625             129.80          08:38:46         00356994295TRLO1     XLON 
 
533             129.60          08:50:02         00357004126TRLO1     XLON 
 
105             129.60          08:50:02         00357004127TRLO1     XLON 
 
538             129.40          08:53:21         00357007084TRLO1     XLON 
 
68              129.80          09:01:06         00357013869TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              130.00          09:20:04         00357027244TRLO1     XLON 
 
1304             130.00          09:20:04         00357027245TRLO1     XLON 
 
652             130.00          09:20:04         00357027246TRLO1     XLON 
 
1019             129.80          09:20:04         00357027247TRLO1     XLON 
 
290             129.80          09:20:04         00357027248TRLO1     XLON 
 
620             128.80          09:21:03         00357027850TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             128.60          09:21:34         00357028426TRLO1     XLON 
 
668             129.00          09:27:21         00357031968TRLO1     XLON 
 
653             129.60          10:09:14         00357053897TRLO1     XLON 
 
658             129.40          10:09:15         00357053899TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             129.60          10:12:44         00357055725TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             129.60          10:12:44         00357055726TRLO1     XLON 
 
694             129.40          10:12:45         00357055732TRLO1     XLON 
 
95              129.20          10:28:56         00357064848TRLO1     XLON 
 
659             130.20          12:14:56         00357094686TRLO1     XLON 
 
657             130.20          12:17:50         00357094836TRLO1     XLON 
 
163             130.20          12:17:50         00357094837TRLO1     XLON 
 
1266             130.20          12:17:50         00357094838TRLO1     XLON 
 
322             130.20          12:17:50         00357094839TRLO1     XLON 
 
420             129.80          12:17:51         00357094841TRLO1     XLON 
 
243             129.80          12:17:51         00357094842TRLO1     XLON 
 
625             129.60          12:17:58         00357094847TRLO1     XLON 
 
277             129.60          12:21:20         00357094980TRLO1     XLON 
 
1252             129.60          12:21:20         00357094981TRLO1     XLON 
 
439             129.60          12:21:20         00357094982TRLO1     XLON 
 
374             129.40          12:21:21         00357094984TRLO1     XLON 
 
254             129.40          12:21:21         00357094985TRLO1     XLON 
 
151             130.00          12:23:01         00357095099TRLO1     XLON 
 
653             130.00          12:41:00         00357095854TRLO1     XLON 
 
153             129.80          12:41:00         00357095855TRLO1     XLON 
 
75              129.80          12:41:00         00357095856TRLO1     XLON 
 
407             129.60          12:50:12         00357096144TRLO1     XLON 
 
228             129.60          12:50:12         00357096145TRLO1     XLON 
 
96              129.40          12:51:52         00357096197TRLO1     XLON 
 
426             129.40          12:51:52         00357096198TRLO1     XLON 
 
59              129.40          12:51:52         00357096199TRLO1     XLON 
 
72              129.40          12:51:52         00357096200TRLO1     XLON 
 
70              129.40          12:51:52         00357096201TRLO1     XLON 
 
653             129.20          13:28:41         00357097829TRLO1     XLON 
 
619             129.00          13:29:02         00357097866TRLO1     XLON 
 
1102             129.00          13:29:14         00357097870TRLO1     XLON 
 
651             128.60          13:32:59         00357098077TRLO1     XLON 
 
174             128.60          13:33:00         00357098078TRLO1     XLON 
 
639             129.20          13:54:31         00357098917TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             129.20          13:54:40         00357098919TRLO1     XLON 
 
622             129.20          13:55:50         00357098984TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              128.80          14:01:47         00357099225TRLO1     XLON 
 
582             129.00          14:11:39         00357099714TRLO1     XLON 
 
335             129.00          14:11:39         00357099715TRLO1     XLON 
 
176             128.60          14:11:40         00357099716TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              128.60          14:11:40         00357099717TRLO1     XLON 
 
498             128.60          14:11:40         00357099718TRLO1     XLON 
 
674             128.40          14:15:16         00357100033TRLO1     XLON 
 
58              128.60          14:41:00         00357101708TRLO1     XLON 
 
58              128.60          14:41:00         00357101709TRLO1     XLON 
 
506             128.60          14:41:12         00357101726TRLO1     XLON 
 
116             128.60          14:41:12         00357101727TRLO1     XLON 
 
641             128.40          14:41:39         00357101811TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             128.60          14:41:39         00357101812TRLO1     XLON 
 
29              128.40          14:41:39         00357101813TRLO1     XLON 
 
99              128.80          14:46:40         00357102262TRLO1     XLON 
 
21              128.80          14:46:40         00357102263TRLO1     XLON 
 
99              128.80          14:46:41         00357102265TRLO1     XLON 
 
74              128.80          14:46:41         00357102266TRLO1     XLON 
 
422             128.60          14:47:27         00357102339TRLO1     XLON 
 
64              129.00          14:55:33         00357103410TRLO1     XLON 
 
647             128.80          14:55:41         00357103418TRLO1     XLON 
 
73              128.80          15:01:19         00357103943TRLO1     XLON 
 
154             128.80          15:01:19         00357103944TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              128.60          15:05:18         00357104246TRLO1     XLON 
 
39              128.60          15:05:18         00357104247TRLO1     XLON 
 
19              128.60          15:05:18         00357104248TRLO1     XLON 
 
230             129.00          15:06:44         00357104310TRLO1     XLON 
 
298             128.80          15:07:00         00357104332TRLO1     XLON 
 
359             128.80          15:07:35         00357104367TRLO1     XLON 
 
298             128.80          15:07:35         00357104368TRLO1     XLON 
 
664             128.60          15:07:35         00357104369TRLO1     XLON 
 
264             128.40          15:28:52         00357106323TRLO1     XLON 
 
50              128.20          15:50:30         00357107816TRLO1     XLON 
 
125             128.20          15:50:30         00357107817TRLO1     XLON 
 
58              128.20          15:50:30         00357107818TRLO1     XLON 
 
58              128.20          16:05:29         00357109193TRLO1     XLON 
 
370             128.20          16:05:31         00357109197TRLO1     XLON 
 
116             128.20          16:05:31         00357109198TRLO1     XLON 
 
59              128.20          16:05:31         00357109199TRLO1     XLON 
 
719             128.20          16:05:31         00357109200TRLO1     XLON 
 
1287             127.80          16:05:41         00357109216TRLO1     XLON 
 
1290             127.60          16:06:30         00357109267TRLO1     XLON 
 
1306             128.00          16:07:46         00357109393TRLO1     XLON 
 
162             128.60          16:13:21         00357109797TRLO1     XLON 
 
324             128.60          16:13:21         00357109798TRLO1     XLON 
 
90              128.40          16:13:21         00357109799TRLO1     XLON 
 
537             128.40          16:13:21         00357109800TRLO1     XLON 
 
674             128.00          16:15:53         00357110303TRLO1     XLON 
 
96              128.00          16:15:53         00357110304TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  405216 
EQS News ID:  2213792 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2213792&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 15, 2025 13:32 ET (17:32 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
