American Heritage International, Inc. announces New Board, Pending Merger with Roadships, and $1 Billion Infrastructure Initiative.

BROWNSVILLE, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / American Heritage International, Inc. (OTC PINK:AHII) today announced the appointment of a new Board of Directors and a bold strategic direction anchored in the development of next-generation transport systems. Central to this vision is a pending merger with Roadships, Inc. (USA) and Roadships Limited (Australia) - a transformative logistics company positioned at the forefront of modular shipping and mobile infrastructure.

The integration of Roadships positions AHII squarely within the framework of multiple U.S. national initiatives, including the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, The SHIPS for America Act , the U.S. Maritime Administration's National Maritime Strategy, and the Department of Defense's domestic supply chain restoration programs. Roadships' core innovation lies in its ability to rapidly deploy high-speed Ro/Ro vessels while bypassing traditional port limitations through self-contained shore logistics systems - a combination of modular ramping, unloading, and staging technologies that enable cargo to reach underserved or congested regions without fixed port infrastructure.

To support this long-term growth trajectory, AHII has established a $1 billion shelf bond registration, allowing the company to access capital incrementally as projects advance. This financing structure ensures both agility and scale as AHII begins to deploy sovereign infrastructure assets across multiple geographies.

"This isn't just a merger," said Micheal Nugent, newly appointed CEO of AHII. "It's a reset of how we think about logistics, economic resiliency, and the infrastructure independence required to compete in the decades ahead."

AHII also announced the launch of a research and development initiative focused on building the critical rolling stock for Roadships operations - including the Wombat ship unloader, multi-use trailers, and modular shore ramps. These systems will be designed to integrate seamlessly with the vessel network and expand rapidly into both civilian and defense logistics environments.

Combined, these initiatives signal AHII's intent to emerge as an integrated shipbuilder and logistics manufacturer, delivering advanced maritime solutions that are faster, more agile, and sovereign by design.

About AHII and Roadships

American Heritage International, Inc. is an investment holding company specifically focused on transport infrastructure, intermodal marine lines, ship design for blue water highways (short sea coastal trade routes), matching transport ground equipment for modern supply chain transport and warehousing through organic or acquisition modes while being committed to building sustainable growth through responsible capital management and delivering value to the stakeholders.

In response to the U.S. Maritime Administration Coastal Transportation Initiative, Roadships, in partnership with Aker Kvaerner Marine., developed a proprietary design of a high-speed Ro/Ro vessel for use in U.S., Australian and European coastal transport trade. The pedigree for the Roadships High Speed Monohull design comes from a vessel concept that was initially developed by Kvaerner Masa Yards. Roadships are 200 meters LOA, wave-piercing mono-hull design, 30 knot service speed, 25-foot draft, 2430 lane-meters, providing a capacity of 148 53' trailers. The vessels are designed for maximum dispatch capability utilizing two (2) deck simultaneous load/discharge operations configuration with no turning lanes and minimal obstructions.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding AHII's proposed acquisitions, development plans, infrastructure strategies, and financing activities. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties. AHII undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

