Einmalige Gelegenheit?: Eines der aufregendsten Junior-Goldexplorationsprojekte in Australien im Fokus!
23.06.2025
Nikki Langman: UNBRICKABLE: The Groundbreaking Mental Wellness Framework Making Global Impact from Yale to Australia

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / Mental health advocate and international keynote speaker Nikki Torres Langman is rewriting the rules of emotional wellbeing, one brick at a time. Her signature method, UNBRICKABLE, has officially launched its Train-the-Trainer program across Australia and the U.S., empowering schools, universities, and organizations to deliver transformative mental health experiences in-house.

Lauded as Australia's Most Innovative Mental Health & Wellness Expert of the Year, Nikki is no stranger to the global stage. From her debut at Yale University to keynotes on five continents, she's proven that real healing doesn't have to be clinical or cold, it can be hands-on, human, and powerfully playful.

What Makes UNBRICKABLE So Different?

UNBRICKABLE uses the power of LEGO® SERIOUS PLAY® to tackle some of the hardest topics, addiction, emotional safety, shame, and self-talk, through metaphor and movement. It levels the playing field and helps participants go deeper, faster.

"People open up through play in ways they never expected. They build what they can't yet say, and then they say it. That's where healing begins," Langman explains.

Whether she's addressing executive burnout or student resilience, Nikki's sessions leave participants changed, and often, seen for the very first time.

The Mission Behind the Method

A five-time rehab survivor, Nikki created UNBRICKABLE from her own lived experience of recovery and reinvention. Emotional intelligence saved her, but it was the act of building, literally with bricks, that taught her how to put the pieces of her life back together.

Now she's on a mission to bring this accessible, evidence-based approach to as many communities as possible.

"You don't have to wait for rock bottom to start rebuilding," she says.
"Mental health isn't a moment. It's every room we walk into, every decision we make. And everyone deserves the tools to feel whole."

What's Next?

In addition to keynote appearances across the U.S. and Australia, Nikki is launching a national campaign focused on psychological safety in schools and workplaces, providing tools that are practical, trauma-informed, and refreshingly real.

The UNBRICKABLE Train-the-Trainer initiative is now open for partnerships. Educators, HR leaders, and mental health professionals interested in bringing the framework to their communities can now do so.

About Ni' Nava & Associates

Ni' Nava & Associates is a premier global consulting firm representing some of the most powerful voices in education, business, and cultural leadership. We specialize in connecting transformational speakers, authors, and experts to stages that shape the world. From Ivy League institutions to international forums, we deliver voices that drive impact, and spark change.

Representation & Booking Information

To book Nikki Torres Langman or to request media interviews, contact:
Kelsha Sellars
(404) 410-0200
kelsha@ninavafirm.com
Ni' Nava & Associates

SOURCE: Nikki Langman



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/unbrickabletm-the-groundbreaking-mental-wellness-framework-making-global-impact-from-yale-1042082

