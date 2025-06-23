Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 23.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Einmalige Gelegenheit?: Eines der aufregendsten Junior-Goldexplorationsprojekte in Australien im Fokus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AKAU | ISIN: CH0322161768 | Ticker-Symbol: TKPL
Frankfurt
23.06.25 | 08:03
0,850 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TALKPOOL AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TALKPOOL AG 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
23.06.2025 19:24 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TalkPool AG: Talkpool's German entity has been valued to EUR 20.5 million

A large independent company has been assigned to perform a valuation of Talkpool's business in Germany. Based on various valuation methods, Talkpool Deutschland AG (TPD) has been valued to EUR 20.5 million.

CHUR, Switzerland, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global accountancy and business advisory firm BDO has performed a valuation of Talkpool's German company.

DCF: A valuation based on the Discounted Cashflow (DCF) method results in a range of EUR 19.7 million to EUR 21.5 million depending on a sensitivity analysis with changes in WACC and perpetual growth rates.

EBITDA: A method based on future EBITDA trading multiples resulted in an enterprise valuation between EUR 17.3 million and EUR 23.8 million.

Finally, a study of executed Mergers & Acquisition deals confirmed signed transactions in the range of 6x EBITDA to 7x EBITDA. Comparable transactions within TPD's industry with sufficient available data were analysed.

Talkpool is obliged to make this information available due to insider regulation. The independent valuation was performed as part of Talkpool's extended audit.

This disclosure contains information that TalkPool AG is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 23-06-2025 19:06 CET.

CONTACT:

magnus.sparrholm@talkpool.com +41 81 250 20 20

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/talkpool-ag/r/talkpool-s-german-entity-has-been-valued-to-eur-20-5-million,c4167694

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/talkpools-german-entity-has-been-valued-to-eur-20-5-million-302488528.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.