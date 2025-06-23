Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 23.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Einmalige Gelegenheit?: Eines der aufregendsten Junior-Goldexplorationsprojekte in Australien im Fokus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 575308 | ISIN: US2053061030 | Ticker-Symbol: PS1
Frankfurt
23.06.25 | 08:09
19,400 Euro
-2,51 % -0,500
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRUBRIDGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRUBRIDGE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,90019,10020:36
ACCESS Newswire
23.06.2025 19:26 Uhr
174 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Top EHR-Native Patient Accounting Systems Named by Black Book Research: Epic Resolute, MEDITECH, and TruBridge Lead Across Hospital Segments

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / Black Book Market Research, the healthcare industry's independent surveyor of user-driven technology evaluations, has named the leading EHR-native Patient Accounting Systems for 2025 based on comprehensive feedback from healthcare finance leaders, IT executives, and clinical billing specialists. This year's extensive nationwide survey of nearly twelve thousand sector professionals assessed real-world performance, interoperability, user satisfaction, and financial outcomes, identifying the top-performing EHR-integrated Patient Accounting vendors in three key hospital segments:

Large Hospitals and Academic Medical Centers:

Top Vendor: Epic Resolute Hospital Billing

Epic Resolute earned the highest satisfaction scores among large health systems and academic medical centers, praised for its unparalleled integration with Epic's widely adopted EHR platform. Users highlighted its robust analytics, seamless clinical-to-financial workflow, compliance features, and overall reliability, making it the go-to system for complex, high-volume environments.

Community and Mid-sized Hospitals:

Top Vendor: MEDITECH Expanse Patient Accounting

MEDITECH Expanse excelled among mid-market hospitals, earning recognition for affordability, intuitive usability, and comprehensive reporting. MEDITECH's tightly integrated EHR and patient accounting modules were highly rated by finance leaders seeking a balance between cost-effectiveness and functionality.

Small and Rural Hospitals:

Top Vendor: TruBridge

TruBridge emerged as the top-rated system for small and rural hospitals, distinguished by its simplicity, ease of implementation, cost transparency, and strong user support. Respondents particularly valued TruBridge's solution for streamlining billing processes while accommodating limited staffing and resources.

"Healthcare finance leaders are increasingly turning to EHR-native patient accounting systems that provide seamless integration, enhanced analytics, and improved revenue cycle performance," said Doug Brown, Founder and President of Black Book Research. "Epic, MEDITECH, and TruBridge have clearly set industry standards in their respective market segments, delivering measurable financial improvements and high user satisfaction."

Survey Methodology

Black Book's rigorous evaluation included feedback from over 11,550 validated participants in hospitals, health systems, and provider groups nationwide, collected from Q3 2024 through Q2 2025. Vendors were assessed on Black Book's RCM-Focused 24 key performance indicators including interoperability, financial outcomes, workflow integration, and client satisfaction.

About Black Book Market Research

Black Book Market Research, established in 2004, is a premier source of independent RCM technology performance evaluations. Black Book provides unbiased, validated user-driven insights that inform technology purchasing decisions across the global healthcare ecosystem without vendor influence. Full reports may be licensed for internal use and external distribution by contacting research@blackbookmarketresearch.com and more information including historical data is available at www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

Contact Information

Press Office
research@blackbookmarketresearch.com
8008637590

.

SOURCE: Black Book Research



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/top-ehr-native-patient-accounting-systems-named-by-black-book-researc-1041936

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.