Top EHR-Native Patient Accounting Systems Named by Black Book Research: Epic Resolute, MEDITECH, and TruBridge Lead Across Hospital Segments

Black Book Market Research, the healthcare industry's independent surveyor of user-driven technology evaluations, has named the leading EHR-native Patient Accounting Systems for 2025 based on comprehensive feedback from healthcare finance leaders, IT executives, and clinical billing specialists. This year's extensive nationwide survey of nearly twelve thousand sector professionals assessed real-world performance, interoperability, user satisfaction, and financial outcomes, identifying the top-performing EHR-integrated Patient Accounting vendors in three key hospital segments:

Large Hospitals and Academic Medical Centers:

Top Vendor: Epic Resolute Hospital Billing

Epic Resolute earned the highest satisfaction scores among large health systems and academic medical centers, praised for its unparalleled integration with Epic's widely adopted EHR platform. Users highlighted its robust analytics, seamless clinical-to-financial workflow, compliance features, and overall reliability, making it the go-to system for complex, high-volume environments.

Community and Mid-sized Hospitals:

Top Vendor: MEDITECH Expanse Patient Accounting

MEDITECH Expanse excelled among mid-market hospitals, earning recognition for affordability, intuitive usability, and comprehensive reporting. MEDITECH's tightly integrated EHR and patient accounting modules were highly rated by finance leaders seeking a balance between cost-effectiveness and functionality.

Small and Rural Hospitals:

Top Vendor: TruBridge

TruBridge emerged as the top-rated system for small and rural hospitals, distinguished by its simplicity, ease of implementation, cost transparency, and strong user support. Respondents particularly valued TruBridge's solution for streamlining billing processes while accommodating limited staffing and resources.

"Healthcare finance leaders are increasingly turning to EHR-native patient accounting systems that provide seamless integration, enhanced analytics, and improved revenue cycle performance," said Doug Brown, Founder and President of Black Book Research. "Epic, MEDITECH, and TruBridge have clearly set industry standards in their respective market segments, delivering measurable financial improvements and high user satisfaction."

Survey Methodology

Black Book's rigorous evaluation included feedback from over 11,550 validated participants in hospitals, health systems, and provider groups nationwide, collected from Q3 2024 through Q2 2025. Vendors were assessed on Black Book's RCM-Focused 24 key performance indicators including interoperability, financial outcomes, workflow integration, and client satisfaction.

About Black Book Market Research

Black Book Market Research, established in 2004, is a premier source of independent RCM technology performance evaluations. Black Book provides unbiased, validated user-driven insights that inform technology purchasing decisions across the global healthcare ecosystem without vendor influence. Full reports may be licensed for internal use and external distribution by contacting research@blackbookmarketresearch.com and more information including historical data is available at www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

