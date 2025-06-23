Acquisition strengthens ALKEME's commitment to comprehensive insurance solutions across the Eastern U.S

LADERA RANCH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / ALKEME, a Top 35 Insurance Brokerage, is pleased to announce the acquisition of IBS Group, a leading full-service insurance and risk management firm headquartered in Plainview, New York. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in ALKEME's ongoing expansion and deepens its commitment to delivering exceptional insurance solutions throughout the East Coast.

ALKEME Insurance Acquires IBS Group, Expanding East Coast Presence

Acquisition strengthens ALKEME's commitment to comprehensive insurance solutions across the Eastern U.S

Founded in 1984, IBS Group has built a stellar reputation for its expertise in property & casualty insurance, benefits consulting, and comprehensive risk management. IBS Group brings a wealth of experience and a dedicated team focused on meeting the unique needs of businesses and individuals alike.

Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME Insurance, commented: "We are thrilled to welcome IBS Group to the ALKEME family. Their deep roots in the New York market, outstanding client service, and broad expertise make them a perfect fit as we expand our East Coast footprint. This partnership allows us to offer even greater resources and solutions to our clients, while upholding the personalized service that both ALKEME and IBS are known for."

Neil Anand, President of IBS Group, added: "Joining ALKEME is an exciting new chapter for IBS Group. We share a common vision of putting clients first and delivering innovative insurance solutions. Our team looks forward to leveraging ALKEME's national reach and resources to enhance the value we provide to our clients and communities."

The integration of IBS Group into ALKEME's national platform underscores ALKEME's strategy to partner with best-in-class agencies, bringing together local expertise and national strength.

ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 55 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 60 locations in 29 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal one of the top 35 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #5 fastest growing broker. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies providing its partner agencies with the autonomy, resources and support to grow and thrive in an ever-changing insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

