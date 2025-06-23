Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2025) - BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BILD) ("BuildDirect" or the "Company"), a leading omnichannel building materials retailer, announced the results of its annual general and special meeting held on June 20, 2025. All resolutions presented to the shareholders were approved with over 77% of votes cast being in favour of each resolution.

A total of 32,386,790 common shares were voted representing 77.04% of the issued and outstanding common shares. As a result,

The number of Directors was set at four with the following nominees elected as directors: Timothy Howley, Milan Roy, Henry Lees-Buckley and Eyal Ofir; and

Doane Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was re-appointed as the auditor of the Company.

BuildDirect (TSXV: BILD) is an expanding omnichannel building materials retailer, specializing in Pro Centers-strategic distribution hubs designed to serve professional contractors and trades. The company is actively scaling its footprint through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions, driving efficiency and market expansion. For more information, visit www.BuildDirect.com.

