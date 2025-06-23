American Firm Hydro-Link and Mitrelli Partner on a $1.5 Billion Investment for a Critical African Power Transmission Line

New 1,150km transmission line proposes to link Angola and the DRC

LUANDA, AO / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / In a move that heralds new interest in Africa as an investment destination by the American company, HYDRO-LINK, a New York-based energy investor, to build a 1,150-kilometer (720 miles), approximately $1.5 billion electricity transmission line between Angola and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Swiss-based Mitrelli Group, which has joined as a major investor and partner, bringing decades of experience in Angola to help deliver the project. Additionally, HYDRO-LINK is expected to sign the MoU with the Government of Angola tomorrow, underscoring this important infrastructure collaboration between Africa and a US private sector investment.

L-R: Alex van Hoeken, partner HYDRO-LINK; António Henriques da Silva, partner HYDRO-LINK; Haim Taib, Founder and President of Menomadin and Mitrelli Group; Paul Hinks, Chairman and CEO, HYDRO-LINK; Rodrigo Manso, CEO Mitrelli

Announced during the Corporate Council on Africa's 17th U.S.-Africa Business Summit in Luanda, this is the first of three foundational MoU's that will underpin investment in new power transmission infrastructure to unlock the economic potential of the DRC's mineral wealth. Shortages of electricity in the DRC are commonplace. System unreliability disrupts the mining and processing of critical minerals and rare earth elements. Meanwhile, Angola enjoys a surplus of energy at its hydroelectric power plants, with additional capacity due to come online soon. Aligning supply with demand across borders, the project will channel the abundant hydropower potential of the Kwanza River to supplement power delivery in Angola and extend it to the energy-hungry Copperbelt region of southeastern DRC.

Scheduled for completion in 2029, HYDRO-LINK will serve both African and American strategic interests. The transmission line will promote regional energy integration, provide energy security to the DRC, support the development of industrial hubs for local manufacturing and mineral processing, and create thousands of local construction jobs. While primarily designed to power mining operations, the line will also connect to load centers in both Angola and the DRC supplying much-needed electricity for public use.

Mitrelli brings to HYDRO-LINK full turnkey capabilities - from project development and financing to on-the-ground execution. Their track record of delivering energy and infrastructure solutions at national scale, combined with strategic alignment with government stakeholders, financial institutions, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, positions Mitrelli as a key force in ensuring HYDRO-LINK meets its promise of transforming regional energy access and powering economic growth across Angola and the DRC.

The HYDRO-LINK project is a private sector investment that will place large manufacturing orders with factories in several U.S. states - a shift from the common practice of sourcing from other parts of the world for infrastructure projects in Africa. HYDRO-LINK has also signed an MoU with Sargent & Lundy, a global leader in engineering and design for the power industry, who will provide Owners Engineer and Independent Engineering services.

HYDRO-LINK's high U.S. content makes it a truly American endeavor that will serve as a model for future energy infrastructure projects on the African continent. Commenting on the signing of its MoU with Mitrelli, Chairman and CEO of HYDRO-LINK, Paul Hinks said: "Angola and the DRC's minerals are essential commodities in today's global economy and they drive the technology of the future. Today, the DRC's mining sector is being constrained by unreliable electricity supplies and together with Mitrelli, HYDRO-LINK will help improve output by providing reliable, affordable power."

Haim, Taib, Founder and President of Menomadin and Mitrelli Group said: "This partnership with HYDRO-LINK is a strategic move to jointly advance regional economy and reflects our long-standing commitment to sustainable development in Africa. Beyond enabling trade and industrial growth, we believe infrastructure must serve the people, ensuring that energy access empowers communities, supports local development, and creates new opportunities for the millions living along this vital route in Angola." Rodrigo Manso, Mitrelli CEO, added: "Our deep local knowledge, experienced teams, and on-the-ground execution capacity allow us to deliver infrastructure that works technically, socially and economically. We're proud to bring these capabilities to HYDRO-LINK and help drive lasting impact across the region together."

About HYDRO-LINK

HYDRO-LINK is a Special Purpose Company and investment vehicle created to deliver a landmark $1.2 billion energy infrastructure project between Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Backed by leading power engineering firms with decades of experience in Africa and other emerging markets, HYDRO-LINK is developing a high-voltage transmission line of over 1,100 kilometers to deliver excess hydropower from Angola's Kwanza River to major mining operations in the DRC. The project will also supply electricity to businesses and underserved communities along the route, supporting inclusive growth and regional development through sustainable energy access. Learn more at hydro-link.us

About Mitrelli

Mitrelli, a Swiss-based international company, with more than a decade of profound impact and over 100 national-scale projects across the continent, is committed to driving sustainable economic and social growth. Through strategic partnerships with African governments, financial institutions, and communities, we provide transformative, turnkey solutions supported by diverse funding models that support the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). We deliver customized solutions across six sectors - urbanization, water & food security, energy, education, healthcare, and technology-transforming millions of lives. With 10 locations across 4 continents, Mitrelli fosters local employment, domestic sourcing, and collaboration to build a more sustainable tomorrow. For more information, visit www.mitrelli.com and follow Mitrelli on LinkedIn.

About Sargent & Lundy

Sargent & Lundy is one of the world's longest-standing full-service architect engineering firms. Founded in 1891, the firm is a global leader in power, energy and decarbonization with expertise in grid modernization, renewable energy, energy storage, nuclear power, conventional power, environmental services, carbon capture and hydrogen. Sargent & Lundy delivers comprehensive project services - from consulting, design and implementation to construction management, commissioning and operations/maintenance - with an emphasis on quality and safety. The firm serves public and private clients in the power, energy, gas distribution, industrial and government sectors. For more information, visit sargentlundy.com and follow the firm on LinkedIn.

