National Energy Services Reunited Corp: NESR Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences & Industry Events

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:NESR)(Nasdaq:NESRW) an international, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") region, today announced that the senior management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences and industry events:

J.P. Morgan Energy, Power, Renewables & Mining Conference on 24-25 June - NYC, New York - NESR management will host 1x1 meetings with investors, and NESR CEO will participate in a fireside chat on June 25th from 11:30am-noon. NESR published an updated investor presentation on the Company website, alongside this event; Raymond James Aspen Energy Summit on 13-14 August - Aspen, Colorado - NESR CEO will participate in a series of unique industry roundtable discussions and investor meetings; Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on 2-4 September - NYC, New York - NESR management will host 1x1 meetings with investors. Additionally, NESR CEO will participate in a fireside chat; MEOS GEO Upstream Energy Conference on 16-18 September - Kingdom of Bahrain - NESR will participate in industry discussions and MENA customer meetings, and NESR CEO will address the convention in a keynote speaking session; SPE International Hydraulic Fracturing Technology Conference on 23-25 September - Muscat, Oman - NESR will participate in industry discussions, MENA customer meetings, and feature leading edge frac technologies. NESR CEO will speak on the keynote executive panel; Pickering Energy Partners Conference on 29-30 September & 1 October - Austin, Texas - NESR management will host 1x1 meetings with investors; Future Investment Initiative (FII) on 27-30 October - Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - NESR CEO will participate in the 9th Edition FII forum, titled The Key to Prosperity: Unlocking New Frontiers of Growth; Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) on 3-6 November - Abu Dhabi, UAE - NESR will showcase new technologies and case studies across its portfolio, including ongoing produced water & mineral projects, at the world's largest Oil & Gas industry event; Bank of America Energy Conference on 10-13 November - Houston, Texas - NESR management will host 1x1 meetings with investors; Capital One Securities Energy Conference on 8-9 December - New Orleans, Louisiana - NESR management will host 1x1 meetings with investors.

About National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and?Asia Pacific?regions. With over 6,000 employees, representing more than 60 nationalities in 16 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation, Pumping and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access their reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation Services such as Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling, Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Drilling Fluids and Rig Services.

