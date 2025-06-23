Black Book Research: 2025's Top-Rated Claims Management RCM Software Vendors Announced at HFMA ANI by Black Book

Rankings unveiled at HFMA Annual National Institute in Denver spotlight leading software solutions for Clearinghouse, Denial Management, and Claim Adjudication across hospitals and physician organizations

DENVER, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / Black Book Research, the healthcare industry's independent source for user-validated technology performance scores, has announced its 2025 rankings of top-rated Claims Management software vendors. The rankings reflect findings from 11,509 survey responses submitted between September 2024 and May 2025 by verified end users in hospitals, health systems, and physician organizations.

Vendors were evaluated across four core software categories for claims management: Clearinghouse Services, Denial Management Tools, Claim Adjudication Software. and AI-Powered Claims Automation Solutions (new for 2025). Survey results were released at the HFMA Annual National Institute (ANI) in Denver.

2025 Client-Rated Claims Management Software Leaders: Hospitals, Inpatient Facilities and Health Systems

Clearinghouse Software - #1: Waystar

Users cited consistent payer connectivity, claim acceptance accuracy, and system integration as contributing factors. High ratings were tied to real-time claim status updates and predictive edits functionality.

Denial Management Software - #1: FinThrive

FinThrive was highly rated by hospital RCM teams for its enterprise-scale denial resolution workflows, integrated appeals tools, and robust payer rules library. Survey respondents noted the system's ability to track denial root causes across facilities, automate staff routing, and support complex contract-based denial analysis. Respondents frequently referenced FinThrive's impact on accelerating denial turnaround time and reducing appeal backlogs across multi-entity organizations.

Claim Adjudication Software - #1: Cedar

Cedar received top evaluations for streamlining post-adjudication workflows and improving financial transparency with patients. Respondents cited operational efficiency and simplified reconciliation processes.

AI-Powered Claims Automation - #1: Iodine Software

Hospitals recognized Iodine Software for applying AI and machine learning to pre-bill documentation review and claim readiness assessment. Respondents reported that Iodine's automated insights helped prevent medical necessity and coding-related denials before claims were submitted.

Survey participants credited the platform with reducing manual edits and supporting stronger alignment between clinical documentation, coding, and claim integrity.

__________

2025 Client-Rated Claims Management Software Leaders: Physician Groups

Clearinghouse Software - #1: TriZetto Provider Solutions (Cognizant)

Respondents cited strong performance in payer response time, eligibility verification, and user interface. Practices noted reductions in rework and claim rejection rates.

Denial Management Software - #1: Veradigm

Physician group users noted improved denial identification and appeal automation. Veradigm's integration with commonly used EHRs contributed to strong evaluations for efficiency and usability.

Claim Adjudication Software - #1: Tebra

Tebra was rated highly for supporting end-to-end claims processing, including easy-to-navigate adjudication tracking for smaller practice staff. Improved follow-up timelines were commonly noted by users.

AI-Powered Claims Automation - #1: RapidClaims

Among physician organizations, RapidClaims was cited for its ability to automatically correct, validate, and route claims with minimal staff involvement. Practices emphasized real-time payer feedback and streamlined denial resolution as key drivers of satisfaction.

__________

Key Findings from the 2025 Claims Software Survey

91% of hospital RCM leaders reported reassessing claims technology to adopt tools with embedded automation or AI capabilities.

76% of physician organizations using unintegrated systems for clearinghouse, denials, and adjudication functions cited inefficiencies and fragmented workflows.

82% of CFOs across hospitals and physician groups identified real-time claim editing and denial prevention tools as critical to financial performance improvement in 2025.

About Black Book Research

Black Book is a trusted source of independent, crowd-sourced research and vendor evaluations in healthcare technology and services. Since 2000, Black Book has gathered over three million validated survey responses from professionals in clinical, financial, and operational roles. Vendor performance is assessed against 18 key performance indicators (KPIs), including data accuracy, support experience, system reliability, AI capabilities, and perceived value. Rankings are based entirely on verified client feedback without vendor input, influence, or sponsorship.

