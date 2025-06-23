Buc-ee's to Debut New Travel Center in Brunswick, GA

BRUNSWICK, GA / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / Buc-ee's, home of the world's cleanest bathrooms, freshest food, and friendliest beaver, will unveil its newest travel center in Brunswick, GA on Tuesday, July 1st, 2025. Doors will open to the public at 6 a.m. EDT, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will follow at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

Located at 7156 Hwy 99 | I-95 & State Hwy 99, Brunswick, GA. Buc-ee's Brunswick will occupy 74,000 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions. Buc-ee's favorites include Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries.

Local leaders attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony will include Glynn County Board of Commissioners, Buddy Carter; US Representative, Ann Purcell; GDOT Board Vice Chair., Ryan Moore; President, Golden Isles Development Authority, Golden Isles Development Authority Board Members.

After the opening of Buc-ee's Brunswick, Buc-ee's will operate 54 stores across Texas and the South. Since beginning its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee's has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri, Colorado, Mississippi and Virginia. Brunswick will be Buc-ee's third location in Georgia.

"Brunswick is a natural stop between our Florida and South Carolina locations; on a stretch of interstate near the beautiful Georgia coastline. The community has welcomed us with open arms, and we are excited to finally get started here," said Stan Beard of Buc-ee's.

Buc-ee's Brunswick will bring 200+ jobs to the area, with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation. Buc-ee's remains committed to providing a friendly, safe, and fun stop for travelers everywhere.

About Buc-ee's

Buc-ee's is the world's most-loved travel center. Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's now has 36 stores across Texas, including the world's largest convenience store, as well as 15 locations in other states. Buc-ee's is known for pristine bathrooms, a large amount of fueling positions, friendly service, Buc-ee's apparel and fresh, delicious food. Originally launched and still headquartered in Texas, Buc-ee's has combined traditional quality and modern efficiency to redefine the pit stop for their customers. For more information, visit www.buc-ees.com.

SOURCE: Buc-ee's

