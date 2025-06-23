DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Sarcopenia Market to Register Sustainable Growth at a CAGR of 8.1% During the Study Period (2020-2034) | DelveInsight

The sarcopenia market size shall grow during the forecast period (2025-2034) due to the launch of upcoming therapies and the increasing cases of sarcopenia. This market is expected to increase at a significant rate due to the high volume of patient population requiring treatment, and the development of emerging drugs in different patient segments, including liver cirrhosis, obesity, chronic inflammation, and others.

LAS VEGAS, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Sarcopenia Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, sarcopenia emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Sarcopenia Market Report

Sarcopenia is an age-related condition that impacts around 15% of older adults and is closely linked to frailty.

of older adults and is closely linked to frailty. The total diagnosed prevalent cases of sarcopenia in the 7MM were 19.8 million in 2024, and this number is forecasted to climb at a significant CAGR in the study period (2020-2034).

in 2024, and this number is forecasted to climb at a significant CAGR in the study period (2020-2034). Based on severity, sarcopenia cases are classified as mild to moderate and severe, with mild to moderate cases accounting for the highest number of patients in the US in 2024.

of patients in the US in 2024. There are currently no approved drugs to treat sarcopenia. Current approaches include resistance training, nutritional support, particularly adequate protein and vitamin D intake, and lifestyle modifications that encourage regular physical activity and reduce prolonged inactivity.

to treat sarcopenia. Current approaches include resistance training, nutritional support, particularly adequate protein and vitamin D intake, and lifestyle modifications that encourage regular physical activity and reduce prolonged inactivity. The sarcopenia pipeline is advancing with the development of innovative therapies with different mechanisms of action, including TNF-a inhibitors (MYMD-1), androgen receptor agonists (LPCN 1148), proto-oncogene protein c-MAS-1 agonists (Sarconeos), glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists (Froniglutide), and agents targeting the aerobic glycolytic pathway (BPM 31510), among others.

(MYMD-1), (LPCN 1148), (Sarconeos), (Froniglutide), and agents targeting the (BPM 31510), among others. Leading Pharma companies developing therapies for treating sarcopenia include TNF Pharmaceuticals (MYMD-1/Isomyosamine), Biophytis (Sarconeos), and Lipocine (LPCN 1148). Additionally, companies working on early-phase sarcopenia treatment drugs includeImmunoForge (Froniglutide), Rejuvenate Biomed (RJx-01), Keros Therapeutics (KER-065), BPGbio (BPM 31510), and others with their candidates in different stages of clinical development.

Sarcopenia Market Dynamics

The sarcopenia market is experiencing significant growth, driven by an aging global population, rising awareness, and the anticipated approval of innovative therapies such as Sarconeos, MYMD-1, and LPCN 1148. As these advanced treatments mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the market landscape, setting new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

According to DelveInsight, the sarcopenia market size in the 7MM is projected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2024 at a significant CAGR through 2034. This growth is expected to be driven by the development of emerging therapies targeting various patient segments, including those with liver cirrhosis, obesity, chronic inflammation, and others.

Sarcopenia Treatment Market

Since the underlying causes of sarcopenia are not yet fully understood and no universally effective treatment has been established, it is expected that ongoing research will be focused on uncovering its mechanisms and developing more effective therapeutic options. Currently, prevention and sarcopenia treatment strategies largely revolve around lifestyle modifications, reflecting a major gap in available therapies and emphasizing the urgent need for safe and effective medical interventions for those affected by sarcopenia.

Healthcare providers often recommend adequate protein intake, balanced nutrition, vitamin D supplementation, and, when appropriate, hormone replacement therapy to manage hormonal imbalances and support musculoskeletal health. Besides nutritional strategies, steroid hormones like dehydroepiandrosterone, testosterone, and anabolic steroids have shown some benefit, though their use is limited due to potential side effects.

At present, there are no approved drugs specifically for sarcopenia, but researchers are actively exploring pharmacological options. Agents such as Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs) and myostatin inhibitors are being studied for their potential to enhance muscle mass and function. In addition to non-pharmacological approaches, some patients report using a range of medications and medical procedures to address sarcopenia or its associated conditions, including ibutamoren, creatine, fluconazole, interferon, teriparatide, etanercept, and surgeries related to arthritis, cancer, and cardiovascular issues.

Sarcopenia Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

The sarcopenia pipeline is advancing with the development of innovative therapies with different mechanisms of action. Leading pharma companies developing therapies for treating sarcopenia include TNF Pharmaceuticals (MYMD-1/Isomyosamine) (TNF-a inhibitors), Biophytis (Sarconeos) (Proto-oncogene protein c-MAS-1 agonists), and Lipocine (LPCN 1148) (androgen receptor agonist).

Additionally, companies working on early-phase sarcopenia treatment drugs include ImmunoForge (Froniglutide) (Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist), Keros Therapeutics (KER-065) (Target ActRIIB-Fc), BPGbio (BPM 31510) (Targets aerobic glycolytic pathway), and others with their candidates in different stages of clinical development. The success of these candidates could diversify the treatment landscape and intensify competition.

Biophytis is advancing the development of Sarconeos (BIO101), an orally administered small molecule targeting neuromuscular disorders. By activating the MAS receptor in muscle cells, Sarconeos promotes biological resilience and helps preserve muscle function in age-related and muscle-wasting conditions. In 2025, Biophytis plans to launch the Phase II OBA trial to evaluate Sarconeos for obesity-related muscle loss, particularly the loss induced by GLP-1 receptor agonists, through a partnership with Blanver and other collaborators.

Additionally, Biophytis aims to initiate a Phase III trial under its SARA clinical program to confirm the efficacy of Sarconeos in treating sarcopenia.

MYMD-1, developed by TNF Pharmaceuticals, is a novel, orally available TNF-a inhibitor designed to treat conditions associated with immune-metabolic dysregulation, such as aging, longevity, and autoimmune disorders. A small but statistically significant Phase II trial in 2023 demonstrated its safety and efficacy in treating sarcopenia, characterized by the progressive decline in muscle mass and strength with age. Unlike existing TNF-a blockers, MYMD-1 is the first oral therapy in its class, capable of reducing inflammation without the need for injections or infusions. A Phase III trial is currently being planned, and if approved, MYMD-1 could become the first FDA-approved treatment specifically for sarcopenia.

In January 2025, TNF Pharmaceuticals announced reaching a major safety milestone for Isomyosamine, supporting the expansion of long-term studies across multiple indications. Furthermore, in December 2024, the company presented encouraging top-line results from a Phase IIa trial of MYMD-1 at a major international conference focused on sarcopenia and related conditions.

LPCN 1148, an oral prodrug of bioidentical testosterone developed by Lipocine, is being assessed in a Phase II proof-of-concept study in patients with decompensated cirrhosis. The treatment showed improvements in sarcopenia and associated clinical outcomes. LPCN 1148 represents a potential first-in-class therapy with a unique mechanism for managing cirrhosis. A Phase III trial is currently in the planning phase, with clinical studies being the primary way to access this investigational treatment.

In December 2024, the FDA granted Fast Track Designation to LPCN 1148 for treating sarcopenia in decompensated cirrhosis patients. Earlier, in May 2024, Lipocine presented Phase II data from this study at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Congress.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies for sarcopenia is poised to transform the market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the sarcopenia market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the Sarcopenia Market

In December 2024, the US FDA granted Fast Track Designation (FTD) to LPCN 1148 as a treatment for sarcopenia in patients with decompensated cirrhosis.

In December 2024, TNF Pharmaceuticals presented positive top-line results from a Phase IIa study of its lead drug candidate MYMD-1 at a prestigious international congress of global experts in sarcopenia and related disorders.

Biophytis anticipates accelerating the clinical development and commercialization of BIO101 in 2025. As part of its 2025 plans, Biophytis anticipates launching Phase III of its SARA clinical program in the coming months, aimed at confirming the efficacy of BIO101 in treating sarcopenia.

Sarcopenia Overview

Sarcopenia is a progressive and generalized skeletal muscle disorder involving the accelerated loss of muscle mass and function that is associated with increased adverse outcomes, including falls, functional decline, frailty, and mortality. It occurs commonly as an age-related process in older people, influenced not only by contemporaneous risk factors but also by genetic and lifestyle factors operating across the life course. It can also occur in mid-life in association with various conditions. The first was the introduction of muscle function into the concept in six consensus definitions since 2010. This new focus on muscle function, usually defined by muscle strength, muscle power, or physical performance, occurred because the function was consistently a more powerful predictor of clinically relevant outcomes than muscle mass alone. The second milestone was the recognition of sarcopenia as an independent condition with an International Classification of Diseases-10 code in 2016. Yet, most clinicians remain unaware of the condition and the diagnostic tools needed to identify it.

The pathophysiology of sarcopenia is multifactorial, with decreased caloric intake, muscle fiber denervation, intracellular oxidative stress, hormonal decline, and enhanced myostatin signaling all thought to contribute.

Sarcopenia Epidemiology Segmentation

The sarcopenia epidemiology division provides insights into the historical and current sarcopenia patient pool and forecasted trends for seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The sarcopenia market report offers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-2034 in the 7MM, segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Sarcopenia

Gender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Sarcopenia

Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Sarcopenia

Severity -Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Sarcopenia

Sarcopenia Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020-2034 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan] Sarcopenia Market CAGR 8.1 % Sarcopenia Market Size in 2024 USD 2.2 billion Key Sarcopenia Companies Biophytis, MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Lipocine, and others Key Sarcopenia Therapies Sarconeos (BIO101), MYMD-1, LPCN-1148, and others

Scope of the Sarcopenia Market Report

Sarcopenia Therapeutic Assessment: Sarcopenia current marketed and emerging therapies

Sarcopenia current marketed and emerging therapies Sarcopenia Market Dynamics: Conjoint analysis of approved and emerging Sarcopenia Drugs

Conjoint analysis of approved and emerging Sarcopenia Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Cost assumptions, Sarcopenia Market Access and Reimbursement

