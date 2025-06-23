Revolve Renewable Power Corp.: Revolve Announces Closing of Fully Subscribed Non-Brokered LIFE Offering of Units

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / Revolve Renewable Power Corp. (TSXV:REVV)(OTCQB:REVVF) ("Revolve" or the "Company"), a North American owner, operator and developer of renewable energy projects, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,200,000, issuing 4,800,000 Units at a price of $0.25 per Unit.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share for a period of24months following the closing date of the Offering at an exercise price of $0.40.

The Units distributed in connection with the Offering were issued and sold pursuant to the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption" available under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions (the "LIFE Exemption"), as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption. A copy of the offering document under the LIFE Exemption dated June 11, 2025 is available electronically on the Company's website and on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile.

Pursuant to the LIFE Exemption, Units issued under the Offering are not subject to resale restrictions in Canada in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), other than securities issued to insiders of the company, which are subject to an Exchange hold period of four months. All other securities not issued pursuant to the LIFE Exemption, namely, the Finders Warrants, are subject to a statutory hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws, expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance. The Offering remains subject to the final acceptance of the Exchange.

The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used for the following: (i) development of renewable energy projects in the United States, Canada and Mexico; (ii) distributed generation costs in Mexico for projects under development and (iii) general working capital requirements.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid finders' fees of $37,500 to certain eligible finders, representing 6.0% of the gross proceeds raised by the Company from the sale of Units to subscribers directly introduced to the Company by such finders. In addition, the Company issued to eligible finders' 150,000 non-transferable finders' warrants (the "Finders' Warrants"), representing 6.0% of the number of the Units sold to subscribers directly introduced to the Company by such eligible finders. Each Finders' Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share of the Company at a price of $0.25 per Common Share for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance.

MI 61-101 Disclosure

Craig Lindsay, a director of the Company, beneficially subscribed for 100,000 Units under the Offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $25,000. As an insider of the Company, Mr. Lindsay's subscription is considered to be a "related party transaction" of the Company for purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") and Section 5.9 - Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions of the Corporate Finance Manual of the Exchange. In completing the Offering, the Company is relying upon exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements available under MI 61-101. The Company is exempt from the formal valuation requirement in Section 5.4 of MI 61-101 in reliance on Sections 5.5(a) and (b) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, is not more than the 25% of the Company's market capitalization and no securities of the Company are listed or quoted for trading on prescribed stock exchanges or stock markets. Additionally, the Company is exempt from minority shareholder approval requirement in Section 5.6 of MI 61-101 in reliance on, inter alia, Section 5.7(a) as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, is not more than the 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report 21 days prior to the expected closing date of the Offering as the details of the insider's participation in the Offering had not been finalized at the time.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

About Revolve

Revolve was formed in 2012 to capitalize on the growing global demand for renewable power. Revolve develops utility-scale wind, solar, hydro and battery storage projects in the US, Canada and Mexico. Revolve also installs and operates sub 20 megawatt ("MW") "behind the meter" distributed generation (or "DG") assets. Revolve's portfolio includes the following:

Operating Assets: 12 MW (net) of operating assets under long term power purchase agreements across Canada and Mexico covering wind, solar, battery storage and hydro generation;

Development: a diverse portfolio of utility scale development projects across the US, Canada and Mexico with a combined capacity of over 3,000MWs as well as a 140MW+ distributed generation portfolio that is under development.

Revolve has an accomplished management team with a demonstrated track record of taking projects from "greenfield" through to "ready to build" status and successfully concluding project sales to large operators of utility-scale renewable energy projects. To-date, Revolve has developed and sold over 1,550MW of projects.

Going forward, Revolve is targeting 5,000MW of utility-scale projects under development in the US, Canada and Mexico, and in parallel is rapidly growing its portfolio of revenue-generating DG assets.

Forward Looking Information

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release constitute 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable securities laws in each of the provinces and territories of Canada and the respective policies, regulations and rules under such laws and 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, 'forward-looking statements"). The words "will", "expects", "estimates", "projections", "forecast", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "targets" (and grammatical variations of such terms) and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the Company's business objectives and project development goals, including its objective of developing 5,000MW of utility-scale projects in the US, Canada and Mexico and its objective of continuing to rapidly grow its portfolio of revenue-generating DG assets; statements with respect to the Offering, including final Exchange acceptance of the Offering and the use of proceeds raised under the Offering, including the development of renewable energy projects in the United States, Canada and Mexico, distributed generation costs in Mexico for projects under development, and general working capital requirements.

This forward-looking information and other forward-looking information are based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions considering our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we currently believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Despite a careful process to prepare and review the forward-looking information, there can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Material factors underlying forward-looking information and management's expectations include: the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals; the absence of material adverse regulatory decisions being received and the expectation of regulatory stability; the absence of any material equipment breakdown or failure; availability of financing on commercially reasonable terms and the stability of credit ratings of the Company and its subsidiaries; the absence of unexpected material liabilities or uninsured losses; the continued availability of commodity supplies and stability of commodity prices; the absence of interest rate increases or significant currency exchange rate fluctuations; the absence of significant operational, financial or supply chain disruptions or liability, including relating to import controls and tariffs; the continued ability to maintain systems and facilities to ensure their continued performance; the absence of a severe and prolonged downturn in general economic, credit, social or market conditions; the successful and timely development and construction of new projects; the absence of capital project or financing cost overruns; sufficient liquidity and capital resources; the continuation of long term weather patterns and trends; the absence of significant counterparty defaults; the continued competitiveness of electricity pricing when compared with alternative sources of energy; the realization of the anticipated benefits of the Company's acquisitions and joint ventures; the absence of a change in applicable laws, political conditions, public policies and directions by governments, materially negatively affecting the Company; the ability to obtain and maintain licenses and permits; maintenance of adequate insurance coverage; the absence of material fluctuations in market energy prices; the absence of material disputes with taxation authorities or changes to applicable tax laws; continued maintenance of information technology infrastructure and the absence of a material breach of cybersecurity; the successful implementation of new information technology systems and infrastructure; favourable relations with external stakeholders; our ability to retain key personnel; our ability to maintain and expand distribution capabilities; and our ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support our growth.

Such uncertainties and risks may include, among others, market conditions, delays in obtaining or failure to obtain required regulatory approvals in a timely fashion, or at all; the availability of financing, fluctuating prices, the possibility of project cost overruns, mechanical failure, unavailability of parts and supplies, labour disturbances, interruption in transportation or utilities, adverse weather conditions, and unanticipated costs and expenses, variations in the cost of energy or materials or supplies or environmental impacts on operations, disruptions to the Company's supply chains; changes to regulatory environment, including interpretation of production tax credits; armed hostilities and geopolitical conflicts; risks related to the development and potential development of the Company's projects; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; the availability of tax incentives in connection with the development of renewable energy projects and the sale of electrical energy; as well as those factors discussed in the sections relating to risk factors discussed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned that given these risks, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of their dates. Other than as specifically required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company does not undertake to update this information at any time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

