DRML Miner Launches XRP and DOGE Cloud Mining Support Amid Growing Demand for Passive Crypto Income

Cloud mining pioneer adds support for XRP and DOGE to help investors generate daily earnings without hardware or technical skills

LONDON, UK, June 23, 2025a leading global cloud mining platform, today announced the official launch of mining support for XRP and DOGE, two of the most actively traded cryptocurrencies on the market. This move provides users with an accessible and hardware-free opportunity to generate passive income, reinforcing DRML Miner's commitment to lowering the barrier to entry for crypto investors worldwide.









The expansion of services comes at a pivotal moment for digital asset holders. While XRP continues to build momentum in cross-border payments and DOGE retains strong community support and high-profile visibility, both tokens have seen recent price stabilization. In response, investors are increasingly exploring alternatives such as cloud mining to maintain consistent yields amid market volatility.

"With growing interest in low-risk, income-generating crypto services, adding support for XRP and DOGE was a logical next step for us," said a DRML Miner spokesperson. "We're proud to offer a secure, user-friendly platform where anyone-from beginners to seasoned investors-can earn crypto effortlessly."

DRML Miner: Empowering Users Through Cloud-Based Innovation

Founded in 2010 and based in the United Kingdom,DRML Mineris a fully regulated platform that serves more than 8 million users in over 180 countries. The company's infrastructure is powered by renewable energy and hosted in high-performance data centers, offering a sustainable and secure environment for digital asset mining.

Key Features of DRML Miner:

New Users Receive a $10 Bonus upon registration



Daily Rewards simply for logging in



No Hidden Fees and fully transparent mining contracts



Support for 11+ major cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, SOL, and USDT



Flexible contract options tailored to all budgets and risk profiles



Industry-standard security from McAfee® and Cloudflare®



24/7 real-time customer support in multiple languages



Referral rewards with lifetime commission bonuses



With the launch of XRP and DOGE support, users can now diversify their portfolios and earn daily income automatically, without the need for technical knowledge or expensive hardware.



Timely Opportunity for Long-Term Crypto Holders

As market uncertainty rises, stable platforms like DRML Minerare becoming increasingly attractive for individuals seeking long-term value in crypto investments. With the introduction of XRP and DOGE mining, DRML Miner offers a timely solution for users to optimize their holdings and participate in a secure, transparent ecosystem.

The official DRML Miner mobile app is now available for download, enabling users to monitor earnings and manage their accounts on the go.

About DRML Miner





DRML Miner is a UK-based global cloud mining platform founded in 2010. With over 8 million users in 180+ countries, the company offers a secure, user-friendly way to mine cryptocurrencies without the need for physical hardware or technical expertise. DRML Miner leverages renewable energy and modern data centers to provide an eco-friendly and efficient mining experience.



Start your mining journey today athttps://drmlminers.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

