Metavista3D Inc.: Metavista Announces Filing of Annual and Interim Financial Statements and Revocation of MCTO

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / Metavista3D Inc. (TSXV:DDD)(FSE:E3T) ("Metavista3D" or the "Company") today announced that effective June 23, 2025, the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") has revoked the temporary management cease trade order (the "MCTO") which prevented the Company's CEO and CFO from trading in the Company's securities. The MCTO did not impact other shareholders, including the public, from trading.

On March 15, 2025, the Company announced that, for reasons disclosed in the news release, there would be a delay in the filing of its financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (the "Annual Filings") beyond the period prescribed under applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company confirms that as of June 16, 2025, that it has filed its Annual Filings.

On May 30, 2025, the Company also announces that the filing of its unaudited interim financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the three-months ended March 31, 2025 (the "Interim Filings"), which were delayed beyond the filing deadline of May 30, 2025, as a result in the delay in completing the Annual Filings. The Company confirms that as of June 20, 2025, that it has filed the Interim Filings.

As a result of the filing of the Annual Filings and Interim Filings under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, the MCTO was formally revoked by the BCSC in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders. The Company's CEO and CFO are no longer prevented from trading in the Company's securities.

About Metavista3D

Metavista3D Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary psHolix AG, is developing AI-driven, pseudo-holographic display technologies aimed at enabling glasses-free 3D visualization of spatial content. The Company holds a portfolio of over 20 patents related to this technology. For more information, visit www.metavista3D.com.

Metavista3D's shares are publicly traded and listed in Canada on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol DDD, and on the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and others under the ticker symbol E3T.

