Burwick Law, New York Firm Focused on White Collar Crypto Disputes, Is Proud to Announce Planned Expansion Seeking Experienced Former Federal Prosecutors to Protect Investors' Rights

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / Burwick Law, the consumer-protection-focused New York law firm for white collar crypto matters, now represents thousands of investors pursuing more than $10 billion in claims before federal courts. While public enforcement continues to develop, private civil litigation remains a critical tool for recovering investor losses. The practice continues to add cases for victims of NFT rug pulls, token crashes, and memecoin schemes.

"Crypto is not a detour for us," said Managing Partner Max Burwick. "Clients tell us it's a relief to work with attorneys who truly understand wallets, smart contracts, and on-chain data. We turn that fluency into clear strategy and relentless advocacy."

Burwick Law represents plaintiffs in several of the most closely watched putative class actions in crypto, including Hurlock v. Kelsier (LIBRA)-now handled with co-counsel Hoppin Grinsell-as well as HAWK, Pumpdotfun, and M3M3.

Former DOJ, SEC, or CFTC prosecutors interested in co-counsel partnerships on white-collar crypto matters are invited to contact Burwick Law. We have already achieved strong results with our existing partners and are looking to expand these successful collaborations. This invitation is for professional cooperation only and is not an offer of employment.

Investors seeking recovery can request a confidential review at www.burwick.law or call 646-762-1080. Submission of information does not create an attorney-client relationship.

