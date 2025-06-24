Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 24.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Einmalige Gelegenheit?: Eines der aufregendsten Junior-Goldexplorationsprojekte in Australien im Fokus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
24.06.2025 02:02 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DOG 95 FILM FACTORY s.r.o.: 'The Professional Parent' From Slovakian Filmmaker Erik Jasan Set for Weeklong Screening in New York

The Series at Cinema Village to Run From June 20-26

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / THE PROFESSIONAL PARENT, the latest short film from Slovakian director Erik Jasan, which has racked up 44 official selections at international film festivals, including eight official Oscar®-qualifying festivals, across 23 countries, is coming back to New York. The film last screened in NYC in 2024 at the Canadian Screen Award-qualifying New York Shorts International Film Festival, the largest short film festival in New York, where it won Best International Film.

The film will screen at Cinema Village New York (22 E. 12th St., New York, NY 10003) in Manhattan from June 20-26, and screenings will occur daily at 6:50 p.m. EDT. Tickets for the screenings can be found here: https://www.cinemavillage.com/Now-Playing/the-professional-parent.html?d=20250626.

Synopsis: Ingrid, a single mother living with her daughter and grandmother in an eastern Slovak village where Roma face stigma, becomes a professional parent to a Roma girl to survive.

"This film offers a raw and unflinching look at the struggles faced by Ingrid, a single mother in a small village in eastern Slovakia. Battling financial hardships and societal biases, Ingrid's decision to become the professional parent of a young Roma girl leads to a tumultuous journey fraught with personal demons and moral dilemmas. We were compelled to bring 'The Professional Parent' to our audience because of its bold exploration of difficult themes, including the harsh realities of poverty and the complexities of parenthood. Ingrid's descent into violence towards the Romani child forces viewers to confront uncomfortable truths about prejudice and the depths of human frailty. Audiences should see 'The Professional Parent' for its fearless portrayal of the human condition and its unwavering commitment to truth. It's a film that challenges preconceptions, ignites important conversations, and ultimately offers a glimmer of hope amidst the darkness. Moreover, the film vividly captures the universal dimension of societal dynamics, shedding light on the treatment of minorities across contemporary societies worldwide." - originefilms

The film recently screened at the Short Film Corner at the 2025 Festival de Cannes as part of the Rendez-Vous Industry program. As of 2025, "The Professional Parent" is the most successful Slovak short fiction film in terms of official selections at Academy Awards Oscar®-qualifying festivals.

The eight official Oscar®-qualifying festivals are: Lebu International Film Festival (Chile), Bali International Film Festival (Indonesia), HollyShorts Film Festival (USA), Thomas Edison Film Festival (USA), Huesca International Film Festival (Spain), St Kilda Film Festival (Australia), Alexandria Short Film Festival (Egypt), OFF - Odense International Film Festival (Denmark)

Contact Information

Erik Jasan
FILM PRODUCER
info@dog95film.com
+421917469918

Related Video

https://vimeo.com/1089640974

.

SOURCE: DOG 95 FILM FACTORY s.r.o.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/the-professional-parent-from-slovakian-filmmaker-erik-jasa%c5%88-set-for-weeklong-s-1042253

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.