DOG 95 FILM FACTORY s.r.o.: 'The Professional Parent' From Slovakian Filmmaker Erik Jasan Set for Weeklong Screening in New York

The Series at Cinema Village to Run From June 20-26

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / THE PROFESSIONAL PARENT, the latest short film from Slovakian director Erik Jasan, which has racked up 44 official selections at international film festivals, including eight official Oscar®-qualifying festivals, across 23 countries, is coming back to New York. The film last screened in NYC in 2024 at the Canadian Screen Award-qualifying New York Shorts International Film Festival, the largest short film festival in New York, where it won Best International Film.

The film will screen at Cinema Village New York (22 E. 12th St., New York, NY 10003) in Manhattan from June 20-26, and screenings will occur daily at 6:50 p.m. EDT. Tickets for the screenings can be found here: https://www.cinemavillage.com/Now-Playing/the-professional-parent.html?d=20250626.

Synopsis: Ingrid, a single mother living with her daughter and grandmother in an eastern Slovak village where Roma face stigma, becomes a professional parent to a Roma girl to survive.

"This film offers a raw and unflinching look at the struggles faced by Ingrid, a single mother in a small village in eastern Slovakia. Battling financial hardships and societal biases, Ingrid's decision to become the professional parent of a young Roma girl leads to a tumultuous journey fraught with personal demons and moral dilemmas. We were compelled to bring 'The Professional Parent' to our audience because of its bold exploration of difficult themes, including the harsh realities of poverty and the complexities of parenthood. Ingrid's descent into violence towards the Romani child forces viewers to confront uncomfortable truths about prejudice and the depths of human frailty. Audiences should see 'The Professional Parent' for its fearless portrayal of the human condition and its unwavering commitment to truth. It's a film that challenges preconceptions, ignites important conversations, and ultimately offers a glimmer of hope amidst the darkness. Moreover, the film vividly captures the universal dimension of societal dynamics, shedding light on the treatment of minorities across contemporary societies worldwide." - originefilms

The film recently screened at the Short Film Corner at the 2025 Festival de Cannes as part of the Rendez-Vous Industry program. As of 2025, "The Professional Parent" is the most successful Slovak short fiction film in terms of official selections at Academy Awards Oscar®-qualifying festivals.

The eight official Oscar®-qualifying festivals are: Lebu International Film Festival (Chile), Bali International Film Festival (Indonesia), HollyShorts Film Festival (USA), Thomas Edison Film Festival (USA), Huesca International Film Festival (Spain), St Kilda Film Festival (Australia), Alexandria Short Film Festival (Egypt), OFF - Odense International Film Festival (Denmark)

https://vimeo.com/1089640974

