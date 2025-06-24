Contemi Solutions: CMC Invest Embarks on Strategic Transformation of Post-Trade Operations in Partnership with Contemi NOVA

SINGAPORE, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CMC Invest, the second largest and most trusted retail stockbrokers in Australia, has announced a strategic initiative to transform and future-proof CMC Connect, its business-to-business (B2B) post-trade operations in New Zealand; partnering with Contemi Solutions to become a full trading and clearing participant of NZX and NZClear.

The partnership will see CMC bring its proven brokerage model to New Zealand with Contemi, a technology provider with a strong track record in the market, implementing its NOVA Post Trade Settlement and Clearing platform. This marks a major milestone in CMC's broader vision to scale its business, deliver enhanced client experience, and position itself as a market leader in New Zealand.

"At CMC, our ambition has always been to combine innovation with a deep commitment to our clients," said Andy Rogers, Director of Stockbroking, CMC."As we scale our presence and streamline operations, this transformation is about more than upgrading systems. We are future-proofing our capabilities to meet the growing demands of retail investors, including support for 24-hour trading, multi-time zone operations, and broadening investment options for clients."

"This strategic initiative is a reflection of CMC's long-term vision to continually evolve in a dynamic regulatory and market environment," Mr Rogers added. "We are excited about what this partnership will unlock for our clients and our business."

As part of its New Zealand offering, CMC will introduce a model of direct ownership through client-specific Common Shareholder Numbers (CSNs). This structure is similar to the Holder Identification Number (HIN) framework used in Australia and will provide New Zealand investors with greater transparency, control, and security over their assets.

Gaurav Mehta, CCO, Contemi Solutions, said: "CMC Invest is setting a bold example of how established firms can lead from the front in embracing digital change. We're proud to support their journey and honoured to be part of a partnership that's rooted in shared ambition and trust. With this partnership, we continue to focus on and invest in the Oceanic region and support its continued growth."

With a strong presence across global financial hubs and a clear focus on continuous improvement, CMC Invest is positioning itself for the next phase of sustainable growth, driven by operational agility, innovation, and a relentless focus on delivering value.

