Learning Resource Network: UK Government Department for Business and Trade: 'Made in UK, Sold to the World' - LRN Becomes First Exam Board Recognised in UK Export Awards

Learning Resource Network Highly Commended in Prestigious UK Export Awards

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / Learning Resource Network (LRN), a leading provider of international qualifications and education services, has been named a Highly Commended Business in the Education and EdTech category at the 2025 Made in the UK, Sold to the World Awards, presented by the UK Government's Department for Business and Trade. LRN has made history as the first exam board to be recognised in this category since the awards began.

This recognition highlights LRN's significant contributions to global education through innovative programmes and successful international partnerships. The awards celebrate the UK's top exporters across twelve sectors, showcasing businesses that demonstrate outstanding international growth and global impact.

The Department for Business and Trade is a ministerial department of the UK Government responsible for supporting British businesses to export and grow internationally, and for promoting the UK as a global trading nation.

Dr Muhammad Zohaib Tariq, Chief Executive Officer of LRN, said:

"We are truly honoured to be the first exam board recognised in this category since the awards began. This distinction is a testament to the dedication of our global team and the trust our international partners place in us. At LRN, we are committed to delivering high-quality, accessible education around the world - and this commendation strengthens our resolve to keep pushing boundaries."

Gareth Thomas, Minister for Services, Small Businesses and Exports, said:

"The innovation and entrepreneurship shown by the businesses entering the Made in the UK, Sold to the World Awards demonstrate the best of British business. When small businesses export, the whole economy benefits. By celebrating the outstanding international trade achievements of UK SMEs, we hope to encourage more businesses to get on the exporting ladder and take the best of Britain to markets around the world."

As a Highly Commended Business, LRN will receive a digital badge, certificate, and will be included in promotional activities by the Department for Business and Trade. Additionally, LRN has been awarded a one-year complimentary business membership to the Chartered Institute of Export & International Trade.

About Learning Resource Network (LRN)

LRN is a UK-based awarding body offering a wide range of qualifications, including International GCSE, AS/A-Level, Pre-U Foundation, English language, business, law, accounting, Artificial Intelligence teacher training, and other vocational qualifications, to learners and institutions globally.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Dr Muhammad Tariq via the following email address: pressoffice@lrnglobal.org

Phone: 07861252074 or 0203 793 3519

Website: www.lrnglobal.org and www.lrnschools.org

SOURCE: Learning Resource Network

