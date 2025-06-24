







Japan, June 24, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - - The Executive Centre has further expanded at JP Tower Level 11, following the successful launch of Level 14, showcasing strong demand for premium workspace solutions.- The upcoming GranTokyo South Tower centre, set to open in September 2025, will be TEC's fifth centre in the Tokyo Station/Marunouchi area and twelfth centre in Japan.- TEC reinforces its position as a leading premium flexible workspace provider, poised to meet the needs of high-growth sectors like technology and AI.The Executive Centre ("TEC"), the leading premium flexible workspace provider in Asia Pacific and the Middle East, is pleased to announce the opening of its new centre at JP Tower Level 11, which has already achieved an impressive 80% pre-sale occupancy, and further complements the existing Level 14 centre in the same iconic building. This expansion follows the successful launch of Level 14 in April 2024, which brings TEC's mature Tokyo Station portfolio to 100% occupancy, reflecting the robust demand for TEC's premium flexible workspaces in this vibrant location.Following this expansion, TEC's total footprint in JP Tower exceeds 30,000 sq ft. The JP Tower Level 11 centre mirrors the elegance and sophistication of its Level 14 counterpart, featuring a natural-light lounge, private offices which could accommodate from 6 to 100 people, meeting room facilities, and an event space for up to 40 people. The centre also includes enhanced amenities, such as soundproof phone booths, a dedicated private server room, and a stylish pantry area, all designed to elevate the workplace experience.In addition to this exciting expansion, TEC is thrilled to also announce the forthcoming opening of the GranTokyo South Tower centre, scheduled for September 2025. This centre will mark TEC's fifth centre in the Tokyo Station/Marunouchi area as well as its twelfth centre in Japan, offering breathtaking views of Tokyo Station and the Yaesu district. Designed for enterprise clients, particularly in technology and AI sectors, it will feature signature elements of TEC with advanced amenities including height-adjustable digital standing desks, ergonomic Herman Miller chairs and Salto Bluetooth-enabled door locks, ensuring alignment to TEC's premium offerings.Liam Owens, City Head of Tokyo & Yokohama at The Executive Centre, stated, "The ongoing investment and strategic growth of TEC in the Tokyo Station/Marunouchi area underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional premium flexible workspace solutions. With the launch of JP Tower Level 11 and the upcoming GranTokyo South Tower, TEC is well-positioned to support high-growth sectors and solidifying our leadership position as the premium flexible workspace provider in Japan."Looking ahead to 2026, TEC plans to further expand with additional centres, ensuring to meet the evolving needs of businesses in Tokyo and beyond. This strategy reflects TEC's unwavering dedication to fostering dynamic work environments with the highest quality in workspace solutions and services, catering to the demands of today's workforce.About The Executive CentreThe Executive Centre (TEC) is Asia's premium flexible workspace provider, opened its doors in Hong Kong in 1994 and today boasts over 220+ Centres in 36 cities and 16 markets. It is the third largest serviced office business in Asia.The Executive Centre caters to ambitious professionals and industry leaders looking for more than just an office space - they are looking for a place for their organisation to thrive. TEC has cultivated an environment designed for success with a global network spanning Greater China, Southeast Asia, North Asia, India, Sri Lanka, the Middle East, and Australia, with sights to go further and grow faster. Each Executive Centre offers a prestigious address with the advanced infrastructure to pre-empt, meet, and exceed the needs of its Members. Walking with Members through every milestone and achievement, The Executive Centre empowers ambitious professionals and organisations to succeed.Privately owned and headquartered in Hong Kong, TEC provides first class Private and Shared Workspaces, Business Concierge Services, and Meeting & Events facilities to suit any business' needs.www.executivecentre.comPress EnquiriesThe Executive CentrePebble LeePebble_lee@executivecentre.com / +852 3951 9888Source: The Executive CentreCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.