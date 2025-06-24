Sompo International Holdings Ltd.: Sompo announces leadership changes for its Hong Kong Commercial P&C Insurance business

Li Sheung Kin to retire as Chief Executive Officer, Sompo Hong Kong; Alasdair Walker appointed as successor

HONG KONG, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo, a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance, today announced leadership changes to its Commercial P&C Insurance business in Hong Kong.

Li Sheung Kin (S.K.) will retire from his role as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sompo Insurance (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. ("Sompo Hong Kong"). Mr Li has held several leadership roles during his 24-year career with Sompo Hong Kong. He was appointed CEO in 2016 and has been instrumental in strengthening Sompo's Hong Kong business. Mr Li will remain with Sompo Hong Kong until the end of 2025 to ensure a smooth and seamless transition.

Alasdair Walker will succeed Mr Li as CEO of Sompo Hong Kong, subject to appropriate local regulatory and immigration approvals. In his new role, Mr Walker will be responsible for driving Sompo Hong Kong's profitability and capabilities as a key Commercial business hub in the Asia Pacific region. He will report into Kenneth Reilly, CEO, Insurance, Asia Pacific and Deputy CEO, Commercial Insurance, Sompo Japan.

Mr Walker joined Sompo in 2023 from another major international carrier where he held positions in London, Johannesburg and Singapore, and was Regional Head of Distribution.

Mr Reilly said: "I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to S.K. for his years of dedication and significant contributions to Sompo. We wish him the very best in his future endeavors. I am also pleased to welcome Alasdair to the Hong Kong and Asia Pacific leadership teams. With 15 years of international insurance experience across three continents in both underwriting and distribution, Alasdair is perfectly placed to oversee and execute our strategic plans in this important region for our insurance business."

About Sompo

We are Sompo, a global provider of commercial and consumer property, casualty, and specialty insurance and reinsurance. Building on the 135 years of innovation of our parent company, Sompo Holdings, Inc., Sompo employs approximately 9,500 people around the world who use their in-depth knowledge and expertise to help simplify and resolve your complex challenges. Because when you choose Sompo, you choose The Ease of Expertise.

"Sompo" refers to the brand under which Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based holding company, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates its global property and casualty (re)insurance businesses. Sompo International Holdings Ltd. is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, Inc., one of the leading property and casualty groups in the world with excellent financial strength as evidenced by ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard & Poor's. Shares of Sompo Holdings, Inc. are listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

To learn more please follow us on LinkedInor visit sompo-asia.com.

Sompo Contacts

Candida Lee

Vice President, Communications, Asia Pacific

M: +65 8318 7805

E: calee@sompo-intl.com (mailto:calee@sompo-intl.com) Mike Jones

Global Head of Media Relations

M: +44 7765 901899

E: mijones@sompo-intl.com (mailto:mijones@sompo-intl.com)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/935ad383-0d31-4b1c-9bfb-6baf5c23d27d